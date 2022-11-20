Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’
(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
u.today
Ripple Intends to Buy FTX's Assets
San Francisco-headquartered cryptocurrency company Ripple is interested in purchasing the assets of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Times reports. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would be willing to buy those parts of the exchange that served business customers. The company is also eyeing other companies that comprised the sprawling portfolio of...
u.today
Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
astaga.com
Investors Panic As Largest Bitcoin Fund Hits All-Time Low Premiums
The Grayscale Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) stays the most important authorized bitcoin fund on the earth with a whole bunch of hundreds of BTC in holdings. Nevertheless, given latest developments, the worth of the fund has taken a large hit. GBTC had been buying and selling for a excessive premium for many of the yr, however with the problems rocking Genesis Buying and selling, which shares the identical father or mother firm with the bitcoin fund, the premium has now risen to an all-time excessive.
FTX Collapse: 'Emperor' Bankman-Fried Had No Clothes
A face of the regime of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was revealed on November 22 during the firm's first hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court. The 30-year-old former trader was virtually considered an "emperor" among his employees: This is the image used by an FTX lawyer to describe what happened after Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on his crypto empire made up of FTX and Alameda Research.
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried and His Ties to Democrats
Former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried sought to court the favor of Democrats during the 2022 midterm election cycle by making massive donations. His political action committee gave over $23 million to the Democratic Party while the 30-year old founder of the now-insolvent crypto brokerage FTX gave $13 million personally to both the Democrats and Republicans.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Spikes to New Record Over 36.95 T
Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty is a metric that demonstrates how it is difficult for Bitcoin (BTC) miners to find the target hash, or, simply put, how difficult it is to add the next block to the main network. Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty prints new record, hashrate also targets ATH. Today, on...
cryptoslate.com
BTC difficulty to adjust over weekend as miners capitulate
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is expected to adjust Sunday night/Monday morning (Nov. 20/21.) Currently, over 100% of the mined Bitcoin supply is being spent at the fifth most significant rate ever. Following back-to-back difficulty negative or neutral adjustments, it is possible that Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty may have topped....
ihodl.com
Nansen Uncovers What Caused the Collapse of FTX
According to a study conducted by analytics firm Nansen, about 86% of FTX's FTT utility tokens were initially controlled by the crypto exchange itself and Alameda Research, also associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Based on network data, the company's specialists have identified a group of wallets that show that Alameda Research...
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried Took $300M Out Of $420M in FTX’s 2021 Funding Round
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly cashed out over $300 million for himself out of $420 million in FTX’s funding round in 2021. In late 2021, FTX raised over $420 million from well-known investors, which, according to Sam Bankman-Fried that money was being used to help expand the company, improve user experience, and allow it to engage more with regulators.
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Explains What’s About to Happen in Crypto
In recent days, there have been rumours online about what could happen in the cryptocurrency market. A large number of respected crypto trading profiles on Twitter suggested that there could have been a large dump coming this week. However, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), explained that most of these things that “are about to happen in crypto” are simply rumours that expand in crypto Twitter.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
techaiapp.com
FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces US Extradition, Bankruptcy Court Says Top Execs Won’t Be Compensated
According to a report citing three people familiar with the matter, the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) may be extradited to the United States for questioning. After it was alleged that SBF transferred $10 billion in customer funds to Alameda Research, the company’s financials show between $1 billion and $2 billion has gone missing.
decrypt.co
'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges
Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing. Alameda Research allegedly had “secret exemptions” from liquidation protocols on FTX, new FTX CEO John J. Ray III alleges. FTX and Alameda—both founded by Sam Bankman-Fried—filed for Chapter 11...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Cardano New Price Predictions Are Out
It’s just been revealed that there are new price targets out for Bitcoin and Cardano. Check out the latest reports about the prices of these digital assets below. The popular crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0