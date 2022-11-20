ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball shakes up starting lineup for home opener vs. VCU

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Penny Hardaway said he was ready to make some changes after last week's loss at Saint Louis.

The Memphis basketball coach is doing just that Sunday. In the Tigers' (1-1) home opener, on top of playing on a redesigned home court and sporting brand-new black-and-copper uniforms, Hardaway is running out a new starting lineup against VCU (4 p.m. tip-off, ESPN+) at FedExForum.

Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax and DeAndre Williams started the team's first two games this season. They will remain part of the starting five against the Rams (3-1). New to the lineup will be guard Jayden Hardaway and forward Chandler Lawson, replacing Keonté Kennedy and Malcolm Dandridge, according to radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin on the Tigers' pregame radio show.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL:How the Grizzlies had a hand in Memphis basketball's home court redesign

SIGN UP:Memphis basketball group texting is back! Join the conversation with Tigers beat writer Jason Munz

In the first two games of the season, Memphis' 3-point shooting struggles 28% have given opponents the luxury of focusing more on Davis. Jayden Hardaway is second on the team in made 3-pointers (3 for 8).

Also on Friday, Penny Hardaway said Dandridge was still dealing with some minor ailments and labeled his health status as "so-so." Lawson, averaging 14 minutes a game, is 5-of-8 from the field with three rebounds.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake

The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon. Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.
STANFORD, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis has best game in Memphis basketball uniform in win over VCU

DeAndre Williams’ dunk was the back end of a 22-foot lob pass from Chandler Lawson on the front end of Memphis basketball’s 62-47 win over VCU on Sunday at FedExForum. Rams coach Mike Rhoades sighed and grimaced after the highlight reel-worthy play and harbinger. The Tigers (2-1) weathered a wealth of turnovers and got a masterful performance from senior point guard Kendric Davis to get back in the win column. The defending AAC Player of the Year had his best game in a Memphis uniform – outscoring VCU by himself in the first half (17-16) – finishing with 26 points and seven assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

No. 9 Arkansas beats Louisville, 80-54

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 on the opening possession and never gave up that lead as they cruised to a 80-54 win over the Louisville Cardinals in their first game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks improve to 4-0 on the season and 19-0 in the month of November under head coach Eric Musselman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
ATHENS, GA
The Commercial Appeal

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

