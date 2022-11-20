Memphis basketball shakes up starting lineup for home opener vs. VCU

Penny Hardaway said he was ready to make some changes after last week's loss at Saint Louis.

The Memphis basketball coach is doing just that Sunday. In the Tigers' (1-1) home opener, on top of playing on a redesigned home court and sporting brand-new black-and-copper uniforms, Hardaway is running out a new starting lineup against VCU (4 p.m. tip-off, ESPN+) at FedExForum.

Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax and DeAndre Williams started the team's first two games this season. They will remain part of the starting five against the Rams (3-1). New to the lineup will be guard Jayden Hardaway and forward Chandler Lawson, replacing Keonté Kennedy and Malcolm Dandridge, according to radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin on the Tigers' pregame radio show.

In the first two games of the season, Memphis' 3-point shooting struggles 28% have given opponents the luxury of focusing more on Davis. Jayden Hardaway is second on the team in made 3-pointers (3 for 8).

Also on Friday, Penny Hardaway said Dandridge was still dealing with some minor ailments and labeled his health status as "so-so." Lawson, averaging 14 minutes a game, is 5-of-8 from the field with three rebounds.

