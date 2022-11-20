Oklahoma State vs. DePaul men's basketball: Three takeaways from Cowboys' tight victory

Different game. Nearly the same story.

Oklahoma State again built a strong double-digit lead early. It again blew said lead.

But the Cowboys took a different path than two nights ago.

They found a way to win.

OSU edged DePaul 82-78 Sunday afternoon in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, fighting back late after squandering an 18-point lead.

“This time of year, I don’t want to be dismissive of anything,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But this time of year, yes, the results matter, but it’s really learning about yourself, learning who you are, learning who you can become, learning the things that may work or may not work from a lineup standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, from a defensive standpoint.

“And that’s where we are.”

OSU (3-2) closed the game with crucial plays each time DePaul (3-2) answered, a far difference from Friday’s stunning loss to UCF after building an early 17-point lead.

Avery Anderson III had 16 points for OSU, while Kalib Boone led with 17 points and five rebounds.

DePaul was led by Eral Penn’s 21 points, but his go-ahead 3-pointer attempt with less than 10 seconds rolled off the rim.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Cowboys finally close a game

It wasn’t pretty or easy, but the Cowboys showed an ability to find a way to close out a game.

For the third time this season, they blew a double-digit lead in the second half. But for the first time, they won with late plays.

Anderson’s three-point play with 1:56 remaining was the catalyst, breaking a 76-all tie.

Moussa Cisse set a screen for a pick-and-roll. Instead, Anderson went opposite the screen and straight to the basket for a layup. He made the free shot.

Anderson had a turnover 44 seconds later, but Cisse came up with a block on the next possession. Cisse again went for another block on former OU sharpshooter Umoja Gibson’s floater with 23.2 seconds remaining, but he was called for goaltending.

OSU led by just one.

But Anderson made one of two foul shots with 17 seconds remaining. John-Michael Wright then grabbed Penn’s miss and made two foul shots to close out the game with five seconds remaining.

Two days after Boynton said the Cowboys lacked a killer instinct, this was a step to finding that.

“With this win, I feel like we’re approaching it,” OSU forward Tyreek Smith said. “I feel like we still don’t know it yet. We gotta get some more wins under our belt, get some more experience and then we’ll find it.”

Kalib Boone dominates despite foul issues

With a distinct size advantage, OSU worked to get the basketball inside early. And that benefitted Boone.

The senior scored 17 points — a season high — and grabbed five rebounds. He had 10 points in the opening half.

Boone also showed an ability to facilitate from the low post, dishing out three assists.

“I’ve seen it,” Boynton said, “not as consistently.”

Boynton said Boone’s passing ability with two bigs on the floor at the same time is a nice element that is developing.

It started late last season when he was convinced by his assistants to play Boone and Cisse together. The combination developed more this summer.

“So, having those guys all be able to be on the post and find cutters is something that’s going to bode well for us moving forward,” Boynton said.

Boone still had to deal with foul trouble. He fouled out with 4:29 remaining. He missed a good portion of the opening half, too.

When Boone was in there, he was tough to stop.

He had a sequence early in the third when he missed two shots, got the rebound each time and then made a layup. He made a three-point play with 11:27 remaining.

And even after he missed a 5-foot turnaround, he came up with the steal on the other end of the court.

You get a foul, you get a foul and you get a foul!

Officials called a total of 46 fouls between the two teams.

DePaul shot 33 free shots, making 27. In the comeback, the Blue Demons used 19 total free throws in the second half to eventually take the lead.

OSU shot 38 foul shots, making 21. It made 10 of 14 in the second half.

Outside of Boone’s issues, Cisse struggled to stay on the court with foul trouble. Tyreek Smith — who had a career-high 11 points — also had foul problems.

Smith perhaps benefited from the foul totals.

He had been off to a slow start. But he took a big step forward with his best game of the season.

“Once I seen the first two go in, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a good game for me,’” Smith said. “So, I just kept going and going. That’s where I got confidence from, the first two buckets.”

Anderson played with four fouls in the last part of the game.

DePaul’s Javon Johnson, the team’s leading scorer this season, also fouled out with 1:56 remaining.

