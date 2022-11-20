Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend, and it's already one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is being greeted with great reviews and a tremendous response from audiences with an 84% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. Now, it seems that the sequel has another accolade to place under its belt. After Wakanda Forever's massive $381 million debut, Disney has officially passed $3 billion at the box office for the year. This marks the 14th year that the studio has hit that milestone, and it passes last years $2.9 billion total. The film combined with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, and Death on the Nile all contributed to the final number.

6 DAYS AGO