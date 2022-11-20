Read full article on original website
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Christ Church in Rochester recognized by Landmark Society
The process started when plaster fell from the ceiling.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachael Wyman!
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Rachael Wyman, a sixth grade teacher at Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield. She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by one of her students from last year. She has left a lasting impression on many of her students. In the morning, before the school day even starts, […]
Rochester-based company prepares inmates to re-enter society
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 610,000 people are released from state and federal prisons each year and roughly 20,000 from New York State alone.
Disappointment for cannabis dispensaries waiting in Rochester region
"Those territories are not going to be awarded card licenses until this decision has been made," said Burgio.
Rochester LGBTQ+ community rallies behind victims of Club Q mass shooting
The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs may be over 1600 miles away from Rochester, but the violence still hits close to home.
Rochester fire, police staff honored in award ceremony from social club
Several city officials attended Monday's ceremony. Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Greg Bello said it was an honor to have police officers recognized.
Reindeer and runners make the trek from Shortsville to Manchester in annual event
SHORTSVILLE -- Runners and walkers taking part in the annual reindeer run and walk traveled all the way from Shortsville to Manchester — OK, it's not really that far, but you know, a mile is a mile — on Saturday afternoon for a pre-Thanksgiving meal workout. The running...
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
Local faith leaders call on Bello to address actions harming the Black community
They called on Bello to provide more racial equity and inclusivity to the Black community.
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
RG&E Customers Protest at Rochester City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After months and months of billing and customer service issues at RG&E, there’s a growing call to consider a public utility for Rochester. Supporters of the idea rallied in front of Rochester City Hall on Monday where City Council members were supposed to meet privately with RG&E management. That meeting was ultimately cancelled, but that didn’t stop frustrated customers from gathering anyway.
Sunrise Smart Start: No cannabis licenses in Rochester, rising RSV and flu cases
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Animal Rights Rochester protests outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested Sunday outside Wegmans on East Avenue. The protest was to oppose Wegmans' supplier, Plainville Farm. Just a month earlier, PETA was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists saID with all the plant-based alternatives available, it's unnecessary...
Missing teen in Penfield found
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials said that Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons has returned to The Children’s Home safely. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their assistance. The Children’s Home is located at 1751 Penfield road in Penfield. The Home serves Monroe County youth between the ages of ten and 17, and serves as […]
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Sunrise Smart Start: Chesapeake mass shooting, NYSP increases surveillance
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
Rochester Police search for killer of ‘loving and kind’ Franklin student, 12
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 74th homicide victim has been identified as 12-year-old Juan Lopez. Lopez, police say, was a seventh-grader at Benjamin Franklin Education Campus. He is the city’s youngest homicide victim this year. “The first homicide of the year was a 14-year-old child and I thought...
