ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachael Wyman!

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Rachael Wyman, a sixth grade teacher at Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield. She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by one of her students from last year. She has left a lasting impression on many of her students. In the morning, before the school day even starts, […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E Customers Protest at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After months and months of billing and customer service issues at RG&E, there’s a growing call to consider a public utility for Rochester. Supporters of the idea rallied in front of Rochester City Hall on Monday where City Council members were supposed to meet privately with RG&E management. That meeting was ultimately cancelled, but that didn’t stop frustrated customers from gathering anyway.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Animal Rights Rochester protests outside Wegmans

Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested Sunday outside Wegmans on East Avenue. The protest was to oppose Wegmans' supplier, Plainville Farm. Just a month earlier, PETA was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists saID with all the plant-based alternatives available, it's unnecessary...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing teen in Penfield found

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials said that Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons has returned to The Children’s Home safely. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their assistance. The Children’s Home is located at 1751 Penfield road in Penfield. The Home serves Monroe County youth between the ages of ten and 17, and serves as […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police explain presence on Orchard Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released information Wednesday evening regarding their significant presence in the area of Orchard Street and Jay Street earlier in the day. At around 11 a.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 700 block of Smith Street for a ShotSpotter activation — a block away from Orchard […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy