State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls
Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
Frustrated by the lack of plowed streets, South Buffalo resident starts clearing the street himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It hasn't snowed in South Buffalo since Sunday, but residents in the neighborhood are still frustrated that side streets aren't passable. "It was one of the areas hit the hardest, but there was really not much concentration of help," said Roman Celniker. "I feel like there...
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking for a federal emergency declaration after this weekend's massive snowstorm that slammed parts of western and upstate New York. As of Sunday, 77 inches (nearly 6.5 feet) of snow has buried Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, but the game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit because of the historic snowstorm.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces construction of housing development in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The Apartments at Lyceum, a $23 million development, will transform the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne St. into 42 apartments and a community service hub. In addition, 12 of the households […]
Erie County lessens travel ban
Following continued reviews of road conditions and weather forecasts and constant communication with city, town and village officials from throughout the region, Erie County announces it will update its travel restrictions to reflect the following as it pertains to driving bans starting Monday, Nov. 21. •Effective at midnight tonight, the...
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall
Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some South Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heavy snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
