Erie County, NY

96.1 The Breeze

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims

If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls

Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking for a federal emergency declaration after this weekend's massive snowstorm that slammed parts of western and upstate New York. As of Sunday, 77 inches (nearly 6.5 feet) of snow has buried Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, but the game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit because of the historic snowstorm.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County lessens travel ban

Following continued reviews of road conditions and weather forecasts and constant communication with city, town and village officials from throughout the region, Erie County announces it will update its travel restrictions to reflect the following as it pertains to driving bans starting Monday, Nov. 21. •Effective at midnight tonight, the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
AccuWeather

Buffalo-area roof collapses threaten lives, businesses after historic snowfall

Several businesses in Orchard Park, as well as a Hamburg bowling alley, saw damages after the 80-plus inches of snow put significant weight on the structures. After a historical snowfall event in the Buffalo area this past week, residents weren’t just taking to the driveways and sidewalks to clear snow. In the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York (home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills), the 80 inches of snow that accumulated was also cleared off local roofs in order to prevent a major danger to homes.
BUFFALO, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE

