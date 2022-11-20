Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Joe Buck says there are people inside FOX who think Brady might never work for them
Joe Buck said recently on Sports Illustrated’s media podcast there are people within FOX Sports who doubt whether Tom Brady will ever fulfill his contract and call NFL games for the network.
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Micah Parsons 'Never Had This Kind of Pain'; Cowboys Injury Update
"I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg," Micah Parsons says. "I've never had that (pain) before.” But … OK for Cowboys vs. Giants?
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to Cowboys
Hockenson's drop, Za'Darius' whiff and the worst home loss since 1980.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Ready for OBJ Contract Talk: 'It's Time'
Soon, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will no longer just be talking to the media about the pursuit of the two-time All-Pro receiver who is apparently rehabbed from knee surgery.He'll be speaking to OBJ himself.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion
As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday. On Friday's...
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys Future Plan at QB
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to remain with Dak Prescott at quarterback continues to prove doubters wrong.
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Make Us Even More Scary!’ Says Team Leader
Can the Dallas Cowboys be more scary? Jayron Kearse believes signing Odell Beckham Jr. will do exactly that.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Legacy at Stake Deciding Between Cowboys and Giants
Regardless of which team he chooses, here’s why it’s worth getting sucked back into the hype surrounding his return.
Jets' Zach Wilson discusses getting benched after controversial remarks: 'Humbling experience'
Zach Wilson was benched after controversial remarks following his worst game as a pro – a moment he called a "humbling experience" on Wedneday.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says
Is this Jerry Jones “judgment” or Jerry Jones “jubilation”?. The Dallas Cowboys demolished the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in blowout fashion, 40-3, and the triggerman was Dak Prescott, who played at a level that caused Jones to renew his vow of faith in the $40 million APY quarterback.
Comments / 0