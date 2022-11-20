ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Education Department began sending out emails this weekend to update applicants seeking student loan relief about the program as it drags though the courts.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department began sending emails on Saturday and would continue to send them out to applicants over the coming days.

“We remain confident in our legal authority to carry out the Student Loan Debt Relief program

@POTUS & I announced in August,” Cardona wrote on Twitter. “Borrowers, remember, we will not stop fighting for you.”

Emails are being sent to applicants who have been approved by the Education Department, according to screenshots shared on Twitter and in various news reports.

“Your application is complete and approved, and we will discharge your approved debt if and when we prevail in court,” the email to approved borrowers reads.

President Biden’s relief program would forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for those making under $125,000 annually and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The program is estimated to cost about $40 billion over 30 years.

The Biden administration is fending off several challenges to the program, including two lawsuits that have effectively halted the debt forgiveness after millions of borrowers applied for relief.

Last week, the Justice Department appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to lift one of the orders blocking the program from taking effect. The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit granted an injunction in response to a challenge from six conservative-led states.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas also invalidated the relief program this month. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

In the email to approved applicants, the Biden administration told borrowers they “believe strongly that the lawsuits are meritless.”

“Unfortunately, a number of lawsuits have been filed challenging the program, which have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present,” the email reads. “The Department of Justice has appealed on our behalf.”

Comments / 116

Fly The Flag
2d ago

Oh boo-hoo! Worked my way through college with a wife and infant and then paid for my kids. School all day and working all night didn’t feel like a dream either but wouldn’t have ever thought of asking someone else to pay for it.

Reply(2)
48
Kerry Pound
2d ago

nothing is free. someone pays for it. if it's forgiven then the schools need to take the hit and not increase tuition for new and existing students. seems pretty simple.

Reply(1)
38
AvgAmerican
2d ago

The president can't forgive loans and neither can the Supreme Court. forPer our constitution, only Congress can do that by legislation. But we Or know how the left is. They use their personal copy of the constitution for a coffee cup doily

Reply(15)
24
The Hill

The Hill

