ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

By AP Sports
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnXyh_0jHwzIOC00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday.

Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play.

Marlon Humphrey, who recovered Smith’s fumble, later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.

The AFC North-leading Ravens won their fourth straight despite being stuck in neutral offensively for much of the game. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore.

Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.

The Ravens, who have led every game this season by double digits at some point, have had some rough fourth quarters — but this wasn’t one of them. Baltimore drove 67 yards in 12 plays to set up Tucker’s second field goal, and then Jackson’s TD gave them a 10-point lead that felt pretty safe.

Jackson was intercepted once during a first half that remained scoreless until Tucker kicked a field goal on the final play.

Baker Mayfield, a familiar opponent for the Ravens when he was with Cleveland, threw for 196 yards for the Panthers (3-8). D’Onta Foreman was held to 24 yards on 11 carries.

Baltimore improved to 12-3 under coach John Harbaugh when coming off an open date, tying Pittsburgh for the best mark in the league in that span.

INJURIES

Carolina LB Cory Littleton injured an ankle in the first quarter. … Rookie S Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens left in the third with a knee injury, and T Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle problem.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Ravens: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways. New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, […]
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

ECU coach talks loss to Houston, preps for regular-season finale with Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday morning prior to Saturday’s American Athletic Conference regular-season finale at Temple. The following are selected comments: Opening StatementDisappointing weekend for us at Dowdy-Ficklen. Not what we had wanted. So, hats off to Houston for playing an outstanding game […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Talkin’ Preps: NCPreps publisher talks state playoffs, standout games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season is heading into the final weeks and there are only a few teams left standing. Deana King, the publisher of NCPreps.com, explained how important it is for these teams to still be practicing Thanksgiving week and how it is something to be proud of, a benchmark for their program. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farewell, Coastal, the ACC’s always unpredictable division

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Farewell, ACC Coastal. And good riddance. Every summer, every league in the country has some sort of preseason media gathering, the Atlantic Coast Conference included. Those events always go the same way: Coaches downplay expectations, quarterbacks praise their offensive line and receivers, and savvy reporters leave with a notebook filled […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

ECU football’s latest bowl projections after Week 12

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team is bowl eligible for the second straight season, meaning the Pirates will play one more game after their regular-season finale this weekend at Temple. CLICK HERE for more ECU coverage from WNCT Bowl pairings won’t be announced until Dec. 4, after conference championship games are played. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WNCT

Big Game Bound: Previewing Week 12, including 3 Thanksgiving games

INDIANAPOLIS – For millions of Americans, Thanksgiving Day isn’t complete without a side of football. The NFL first played games on the holiday in 1920. The Lions began their long-standing tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving game in 1934, and that’s where Week 12 of the season kicks off. The Lions host the Bills in the […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington robbery: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
BAYBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy