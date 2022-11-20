ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

CBS News resumes Twitter activity after brief halt over Musk concerns

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yea53_0jHwz1T600
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 Demo-1 launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. . (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CBS News announced on Sunday it will resume its Twitter activity after halting it for part of the weekend to assess “uncertainty” under new CEO Elon Musk.

“After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation,” the network wrote on the platform.

The network’s various accounts stopped posting tweets late on Friday, hours after Musk’s deadline for employees to either commit to a “hardcore” work environment or accept severance and leave the company.

The ultimatum led an estimated 1,200 employees to depart on Thursday, according to The New York Times, which came after Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce, which included roughly 7,500 employees when he formally took over the company.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, @cbsnews is temporarily pausing its activity on the social media platform as it continues to monitor the situation,” CBS News had said in a statement announcing the pause. “We are hopeful that we will resume activity very soon.”

CBS News’ various accounts began posting tweets again on Sunday morning.

The network’s statement announcing it was resuming Twitter activity caught the eye of Musk himself, who responded with an emoji of a yellow face with its hand over its mouth, suggesting embarrassment.

Musk since taking over the social media giant has railed against the mainstream media, saying he supports a rise in “citizen journalism” to compete with legacy outlets.

Musk’s critics have raised concerns that his proposed changes will lead to a rise in hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

Comments / 3

Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
The Hill

The Hill

778K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy