FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch
Carolina will no doubt be disappointed to lose to a Georgia Tech team they should have beaten for the second year in a row. Mack Brown warned anyone who would listen that the last game before the end-of-season rivalry tilt against NC State was a trap game, but with the Coastal division already secured, UNC succumbed to fate, failing to score again after mounting a 17-0 lead.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: X-Factor
It’s been three halves of football since Antoine Green has played a snap for the Tar Heels. With a potential Heisman candidate in Drake Maye, Biletnikoff award semi-finalist Josh Downs, as well as a bunch of tight ends that have become a lot more involved in the offense, you’d think the loss of Green wouldn’t mean much. Unfortunately it has, and now how healthy he is on Friday becomes the X-factor for what to expect against the Wolfpack.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. James Madison: Three Things Learned
After Tuesday’s rough outing against Gardner-Webb, the first inklings of real concern started to permeate throughout about Carolina basketball. The win wasn’t inspiring, Hubert Davis talked a lot of yellow flags, and the team coming in Chapel Hill on Sunday had been an offensive juggernaut — albeit against pretty weak competition. The team just seemed to lack...something...from the squad that had the amazing run at the end of last season.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Georgia Tech: Winners, Losers, Honorable Mentions
The benefit of letting things sit and not writing this post immediately after a game is that you have a chance to cool down and look at things objectively. Usually that means things aren’t as bad as you want to make them, or as good. You let the emotions simmer and you make sure you don’t say something horrid about a bunch of 18-22 year olds who let their bodies get beat up for your entertainment.
oakpark.com
Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final
For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
959theriver.com
Five Local Football Teams Playing for a State Title
Six west suburban football teams won their match-ups over the weekend and have earned the right to play for a state title this weekend at the University of Illinois!. In Class 3A, perennial powerhouse IC Catholic in Elmhurst defeated Byron 35-0 and will take on Williamsville Friday afternoon. IC Catholic will be playing for their 4th state title in the past five years and their sixth state championship overall.
saintviator.com
Legendary Coaches Stepping Down from Saint Viator Golf Program
The highly successful Saint Viator High School golf program will have a new look next year for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. After distinguished careers at the Arlington Heights school, both girls’ coach Mick Drewes and boys’ coach Jack Halpin have decided it is time to step aside.
Giving Thanks, and Mourning a Loss, in a Softball Fraternity
Not long ago, we learned that one of our softball buddies had died. By ``we,’’ I mean the Chicago Sun-Times softball world, which was a 16-inch-softball version of the British Empire. As in, ``The sun never sets on. . . ’’. The official office team played on...
E-Rabs drop their opener to Chicago Whitney Young
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Whitney Young always fields strong basketball teams. That’s the case again this season. Ask the East E-Rabs. They lost to Whitney Young Tuesday evening at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic 85-43. Whitney Young 6-7 sophomore Antonio Munoz had some spectacular dunks. 6-6 Daniel Johnson also came up big for the Dolphins. The […]
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
fox32chicago.com
Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports' rankings -- Here's why
CHICAGO - Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities. The school says the rankings approach "does not align with our law school's values." The multiple Ivy Leagues that have dropped off cited concerns over the methodology of how...
Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting
A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
labelandnarrowweb.com
Weber Packaging mourns the passing of Joseph Weber Jr.
Weber Packaging is mourning the loss of Joseph Weber, Jr., who passed away on October 17, 2022. Weber, Jr. saw the potential of the company founded by his father and spent his life building a premier labeling company. His vision, business acumen, and genuine concern for his employees helped him to modernize the packaging industry with new ideas, including color pressure sensitive labels, computer-based labeling and automated labeling systems.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
vfpress.news
Chubby’s Hot Chicken Heads To Madison Street
Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin in Austin and the forthcoming Chubby’s Hot Chicken in Forest Park, talks about his road to restaurant ownership. | Melissa Elsmo. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Forest Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin,...
