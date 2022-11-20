Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
WWLP 22News
Tips to cooking safely this holiday season
(Mass Appeal) – Cooking is the leading cause of residential fires in the United States. According to officials, these fires peak at the holidays. Capt. Christopher Beecher of the East Longmeadow Fire Department shares tips to make sure you’re cooking safely this holiday season.
WWLP 22News
Moonlight Magic coming to Shelburne Falls
(Mass Appeal) – Moonlight Magic is an annual celebration of lights and the community in Shelburne Falls. It’s a holiday experience like no other, joining us today with all the details for this year’s celebration is Amanda Carter, President of West County Arts and Culture, and Michelle Olanyk, secretary for West County Arts and Culture.
WWLP 22News
Fiancé giving back this holiday season after death of U.S. Marine
(Mass Appeal) – The sudden death of a Marine eight months ago has inspired a local business affected by that unfortunate incident to find a way to give back. Lisa Lafreniere, owner of Skyline Beer Company in Westfield, and Mary Fucci, the fiancé of the U.S. Marine who took his life, join us now to talk about it.
WWLP 22News
MiraVista partners with Springfield College on improving student mental health
(Mass Appeal) – MiraVista Behavioral Health Center has created a partnership with Springfield College in an effort to support the emotional well-being of its students. Kim Lee, Chief of Creative Strategy and Development at MiraVista, Jack Vanasse, a Lieutenant with the Springfield College Police Department, and Steve Martel, a Springfield College Police Officer and Comfort Dog Handler, are here to explain.
WWLP 22News
Light Up a Life Ceremony to remember loved ones this time of year
(Mass Appeal) – A very special ceremony is taking place. It’s the annual Light Up a Life Ceremony. Every year, a memorial tree at the Holyoke mall serves as a remembrance of loved ones. Here from the Holyoke VNA & Hospice Life Care is the Executive Director, April Bartley, and the Director of Operations, Jennifer Martin.
WWLP 22News
Meet the Grinch, get in holiday spirit at the Springfield Museums
(Mass Appeal) – The Grinch may try to steal Christmas, but he isn’t stealing the fun at the Springfield Museums.. in fact, he’s getting in the holiday spirit! With a Gingerbread exhibit, art activities, and more Jody Cunningham, aka “Mrs. C,” is here with all the details on Holiday Happenings.
WWLP 22News
Community Corner with PeoplesBank: Free Veterans’ Lunches
(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank, we are learning about a local organization that provides weekly free Veterans Lunches in Holyoke. Joining us is Matt Bannister, PeoplesBank Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, and Gina Nelson, Executive Director of Community Roots to tell us more.
WWLP 22News
Springfield gas prices have fallen down by 6.9 cents per gallon
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon over the past week. According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.73/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.45/g, and the most expensive station was $3.93/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.19/g, a difference of $2.10/g.
WWLP 22News
Pie making tips from the pros
(Mass Appeal) – It’s Pie Week here on Mass Appeal! We’re highlighting some new pies to give you a little Thanksgiving inspiration and save the hassle of answering the question, “What should I make?” Josh Virkler, the owner of LuAnn’s Bakery & Café in Ellington, Connecticut, and Hannah Harper, the Assistant Bakery Manager join us with some pie making tips.
WWLP 22News
Springfield Thunderbirds partner with ROCK 102 and MGM for Mayflower Marathon
(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are partnering with ROCK 102 and MGM Springfield for the annual Mayflower Marathon, all to benefit the Open Pantry ahead of Thanksgiving. Thunderbirds’ President, Nathan Costa, joins us to share all the details. The Thunderbirds are encouraging all fans to donate their...
WWLP 22News
Wilbraham Police searching for person who allegedly pointed gun at Big Y shoppers
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at a group of people Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Big Y on Boston Road at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a person allegedly pointing a gun at a victim. The suspect was driving the vehicle pictured below however, it is not registered to him.
WWLP 22News
Shop and support local crafters at annual Craft Fair and Santa’s Breakfast
(Mass Appeal) – The holidays are a time to support local shops and artists. What makes it even better is you can do so, while completing all your shopping in one place, at the annual Craft Fair at Palmer High School. Here from Palmer High School is Jacob Trevallion, the student council advisor, Billy Partelo, 11th grade class president and Hannah Hoang, the 11th grade vice-president, to get all the details.
Comments / 0