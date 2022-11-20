(Mass Appeal) – The holidays are a time to support local shops and artists. What makes it even better is you can do so, while completing all your shopping in one place, at the annual Craft Fair at Palmer High School. Here from Palmer High School is Jacob Trevallion, the student council advisor, Billy Partelo, 11th grade class president and Hannah Hoang, the 11th grade vice-president, to get all the details.

PALMER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO