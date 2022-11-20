Read full article on original website
udntnosheet
2d ago
I think this was a big mistake by the dodgers. I hope Belli signs for more than the 18 million and tears it up. I so mad at the dodgers he was my favorite dodger from thick to thin
Reply(2)
2
Related
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts
It sure sounds like the young star wants to be back in Boston for a long time
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA Has Already Made an Offer to Aaron Judge
A report says the Dodgers offered Aaron Judge a $214 million contract and he rejected it, although the report doesn't mention how many years the deal was for.
Alek Manoah calling Gerrit Cole ‘worst cheater in baseball history’ is a take from Planet Neptune
No wonder Alek Manoah’s Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. called the eventually-disappointing 2022 Toronto season “a movie”. These guys simply … haven’t seen that many movies. Clearly, according to Manoah’s latest comments, “Eight Men Out” isn’t on rotation in the Jays multiplex. Otherwise, the...
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
CBS Sports
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Carlos Beltrán headlines group of newcomers on 28-player list
The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him
The former first round draft pick discusses what Kershaw has mean to him in his career
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 9