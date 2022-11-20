ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Off-duty Vermont deputy shot in Saratoga Springs

By MAYSOON KHAN, The Associated Press
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WoYZ_0jHwyltm00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police.

The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Video from a street camera appeared to show a group of people fighting on the sidewalk, then scattering as shots were fired.

Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including Vito Caselnova IV, a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, according to Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Paul Veitch.

Body camera video released by the city showed officers running toward the sound of the gunshots with their pistols drawn, one screaming “drop the gun!” When Caselnova, who was not in uniform, didn’t drop his weapon, Saratoga Springs officers opened fire, according Commissioner of Public Safety James Montagnino.

Caselnova suffered 10 bullet wounds, including one to the chest, but was conscious and was expected to survive, the Times-Union reported. His girlfriend’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

The deputy had gotten into a barroom argument with a group of three people from Utica, Montagnino said. After the fight spilled onto the street, the deputy showed his weapon and the Utica man drew his, which was when gunfire broke out, the commissioner said.

Seven to eight shots were fired between the two, and the deputy shot the Utica man, Times-Union reported.

All three gunshot victims were in stable condition at a hospital, Veitch said early Sunday evening. Authorities didn’t identify them.

The shooting is the first time in 26 years that a police officer in Saratoga Springs fired a weapon at someone, Montagnino said.

“I’m proud of how our officers handled it,” Montagnino said. “No one emptied their clip.”

For decades, New York has tightly restricted who can carry firearms in public, but a Supreme Court decision in June held that the state’s licensing laws were unconstitutional. Revised rules that make it illegal to carry a firearm inside a place that serves alcohol are the subject of a court challenge, but are still in effect.

“Nobody should be on Caroline Street at 3 o’clock in the morning drinking that has a weapon. End of story,” said Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police find missing Troy 13-year-old

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.
TROY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy