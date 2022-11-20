South Carolina football fined $100,000 by SEC for fans storming field after beating Tennessee

COLUMBIA — South Carolina was fined $100,000 by the SEC because fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday after the Gamecocks upset No. 5 Tennessee 63-38.

The fine was levied as the school's second offense under the SEC's access to competition area policy. South Carolina's first offense came when fans stormed the court in 2014 after the men's basketball team upset Kentucky. The last time the Williams-Brice Stadium field was stormed was in 2010 after the No. 19 Gamecocks knocked off No. 1 Alabama.

Fines for competition area policy violations are $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. Tennessee, which stormed its home field at Neyland Stadium after beating then-No. 1 Alabama, was fined $100,000, and LSU, which also stormed its field after beating the Crimson Tide, was fined $250,000.

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) stunned the Vols (9-2, 5-2) in its final SEC matchup of the year in front of a sold-out home crowd of nearly 80,000. The Gamecocks conclude the regular season on the road against rival Clemson (10-1) on Saturday (noon, ABC).