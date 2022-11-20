ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football fined $100,000 by SEC for fans storming field after beating Tennessee

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEwAJ_0jHwyj8K00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina was fined $100,000 by the SEC because fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday after the Gamecocks upset No. 5 Tennessee 63-38.

The fine was levied as the school's second offense under the SEC's access to competition area policy. South Carolina's first offense came when fans stormed the court in 2014 after the men's basketball team upset Kentucky. The last time the Williams-Brice Stadium field was stormed was in 2010 after the No. 19 Gamecocks knocked off No. 1 Alabama.

REPORT CARD VS. TENNESSEE:Grading South Carolina football upset vs Tennessee: How could we not give an overall A+

SHANE BEAMER:What South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said after upset win over Tennessee

Fines for competition area policy violations are $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. Tennessee, which stormed its home field at Neyland Stadium after beating then-No. 1 Alabama, was fined $100,000, and LSU, which also stormed its field after beating the Crimson Tide, was fined $250,000.

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) stunned the Vols (9-2, 5-2) in its final SEC matchup of the year in front of a sold-out home crowd of nearly 80,000. The Gamecocks conclude the regular season on the road against rival Clemson (10-1) on Saturday (noon, ABC).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
channel4000.com

Steve Spurrier Cannot Resist Bashing Tennessee Vols Football

The days on the sideline for the “Ol’ Ball Coach” might be done, but his classic banter will forever live on. Before Tennessee entered Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina on Saturday, many desired for the Volunteers to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. While Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLTX.com

Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
WATE

Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
abccolumbia.com

Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy