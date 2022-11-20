ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Shaiman: ‘Some Like It Hot’ is ‘a great big f–king musical comedy’

By Nicki Gostin
 6 days ago

Marc Shaiman described his new show, “Some Like It Hot,” to Page Six as “a great big f–king musical comedy.”

“My Judaism overrides any ability to enjoy,” the “Hairspray” composer told us Friday night at a star-studded cocktail party celebrating the show, which is based on the 1959 Marilyn Monroe movie of the same name.

“Although I shouldn’t make jokes anymore in this anti-Semitic world but I’m always just waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

Marc Shaiman described his new Broadway show as a “f–king great musical comedy.”
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Despite his tempered enthusiasm, the Tony winner, 63, went on to explain that the musical comedy — co-written with longtime collaborator Scott Wittman — is “very contemporary in our themes.”

Shaiman said that the show has made many adjustments to the screenplay, which also starred Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, in order to deepen the characters.

The musical is set to open in December.

He added that they are still tweaking the show but is happy to report that he’s actually getting some sleep.

The musical stars Tony winner Christian Borle (left).
Marc J. Franklin/Broadway.com

Like the film, the musical follows the story of jazz-age musicians struggling during Prohibition – but now features black actors and updates the theme of gender.

The show also deals with the movie’s immortal last line — “nobody’s perfect” — in “a very wonderful way,” Shaiman teased.

Shaiman, who recently scored the Billy Eichner rom-com, “Bros,” also wowed the crowd at the star-studded party with a performance of the show’s title number.

“Some Like It Hot” is currently in previews and opens Dec. 11.

Page Six

