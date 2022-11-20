Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Their countries' teams aren't even in the World Cup. So why are these fans traveling to Qatar?
Despite dystopian accommodation, no beer in stadiums and alleged human rights abuses, even fans with no national team in the competition are heading to the World Cup in Doha.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
‘We gave them a response’: Saudi Arabia claim their place in World Cup history
A national holiday has been declared in Saudi Arabia after their win against Argentina, for whom Lionel Messi is a ‘brand ambassador’ for Saudi tourism
US Journalist Slams Qatar After Getting Detained Over Rainbow Shirt At FIFA World Cup: 'Keeps Moving Goalposts'
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl said he was detained by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. What Happened: Wahl wore the rainbow shirt to Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the match was taking place, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after a Qatari ambassador, earlier this month, said homosexuality was "damage in the mind."
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
Workers Who Built Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums Were Abused and Underpaid, Report Says
Migrants who built stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar worked under exploitative and unsafe conditions that in some instances were concealed from soccer authorities, the human rights group Equidem said. In a report featuring interviews with 60 migrant workers, the group said it found widespread labor violations, including nationality-based...
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived -- that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer.
Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup
An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.He did, however, say...
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Drawn by the prospect of making more money than they could ever hope to at home, migrants make up nearly 90 percent of Qatar's population of 2.8 million.
Treatment of World Cup fans in Qatar monitored after rainbow hat ban
Downing Street has said the treatment of UK fans at the World Cup is being closely monitored after rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from Wales supporters in Qatar.Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of supporters told to remove the hats.Some have claimed they were told it was a “banned symbol” despite Fifa previously saying rainbow coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in the stadiums.Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the Gulf state but the host nation’s organisers had repeatedly said “all are welcome” in the run-up...
Team USA to take on Wales in their opening FIFA World Cup match in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup got underway Sunday and Team USA will launch their campaign against Wales later on Monday. The Middle East's first World Cup has been plagued by international criticism directed at Qatar's human rights record and the working conditions of the migrant labor force who helped build the stadiums. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.
Germany team cover mouths and wear rainbow on kit in Qatar World Cup protest
The German football team protested FIFA at the Qatar World Cup this afternoon (November 23), covering their mouths while posing for a pre-match photo. Earlier this week Germany were among seven European nations – also including England and Wales – to announce that they would no longer be wearing pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armbands during games after the threat of sporting sanctions from governing body FIFA.
The World Cups with Worse Organisers Than Qatar
Worst opening World Cup game ever? Almost certainly. Worst host side ever? Quite possibly. Worst World Cup host ever? That’s a lot more questionable. There is an argument that Qatar is not even in the top three when it comes to the worst World Cup hosts. For all the...
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
