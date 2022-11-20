Read full article on original website
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.
McCordsville woman found dead after house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department. Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler. MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block...
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. ISP said no one...
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Center Grove wins 6A title
Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane crash video by Amy Ellis. Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport.
Heavy rain overnight into Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers are on the way across Central Indiana tonight. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
Valparaiso tops Whiteland for class 5A crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Valparaiso’s Justin Clark connected with Rocco Micciche for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to lift the Vikings to the 5A state football championship over Whiteland, 35-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The touchdown was Micciche’s only catch of the night as Valparaiso won...
Purdue wins Bucket Game and Big Ten West
INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue beat Indiana 30-16 in the 97th Old Oaken Bucket Game in Bloomington to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference title game against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Hoosiers led 7-3 at halftime, but the Boilermakers took...
Country still seeing Santa shortage as demand for Kris Kringle higher than ever
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s officially Christmas season and you’re sure to see more of the jolly old fellow around. But HireSanta.com and some local Indy Santas said they are facing a rise in demand with a lack those willing to rock the beard and belly, meaning Santa is busy this year.
Chatard extends state record with 3A title
INDIANAPOLIS – Bishop Chatard extended its state record with its 16th football championship, beating Lawrenceburg 34-14 in the class 3A title game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Tigers led 14-10 at the break, but the Trojans used a big second half outscoring Lawrenceburg 24-0 to propel them...
Mild for Thanksgiving with evening rain chances
Happy Thanksgiving! The forecast is in really good shape for the holiday. If you’re heading out to the Drumstick Dash this morning, it will be dry for the race! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the start of the race (9 AM). Although clouds will be increasing through the day, temperatures will still rise quickly again into the afternoon. A high temperature of 60° on Thanksgiving would be one of the warmest Indianapolis has seen in recent years. The last time we had a Thanksgiving in the 60s was back in 2015.
