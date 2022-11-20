Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin: Why investors can consider revisiting BTC’s July and October behavior
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC’s market structure on the whole looked quite bearish. A fake breakout to the upside could be followed by a deep plunge toward $14K. In anticipation of...
El Salvador to soon issue Bitcoin-backed bonds- Here’s everything you need to know
El Salvador’s Minister of the Economy Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé presented a digital assets issuance bill in the legislative assembly, in order to launch Bitcoin-backed bonds. The plan was announced in November last year and its bill was submitted on 17 November. On 23 November, it was presented to Congress.
Why BNB is in the running for the best-performing cryptos in 2023
BNB has managed to outperform some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of its ability to hold value. The robust utility of the BSC contributed greatly to sustaining BNB’s demand. BNB has performed better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of price performance during the bear market....
Litecoin [LTC] achieves a new milestone: Did SOL help its rally?
Litecoin Network recently processed its 135,000,000th transaction. LTC’s market indicators favored a bullish stance for the alt. Litecoin [LTC] recently achieved a milestone by flipping Solana [SOL] to become the 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. As per CoinMarketCap, at press time, LTC was trading at $60.71 with a market cap of more than $4.37 billion.
Reasons Tron investors can expect some chaos from TRX in the last weeks of 2022
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold, which was bullish. According to a report by LunarCrush, TRON [TRX] had made it on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy score. This was optimistic for TRX, as it indicated a price pump in the coming days. Though this...
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
Solana [SOL]: Why 2022 could end with good news for disheartened investors
Metrics and several market indicators were also bullish. Solana [SOL] has daunted its investors for quite a few weeks now, as its price has continued to decline. To add to it, SOL lost its position as the 15th largest crypto in terms of market capitalization to TRON [TRX]. As per...
Institutional investor holdings state this about the current state of the market
According to a poll of institutional investors, their holdings of cryptocurrencies have grown over the past year, that is 2021. This was the case despite the industry experiencing a protracted crypto winter. Coinbase sponsored a survey that was performed between 21 September and 27 October and issued on 22 November....
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
Everything you need to know about last week’s BTC, ETH inflows and outflows
Last week’s Bitcoin inflows stood at a total of $14 million. Short-ETH investment products witnessed inflows of $14 million as well. The inflows into digital asset investment products stood at a total of $44 million last week. This figure represented the largest weekly inflows in 15 weeks, CoinShares found in a newly published report.
Terra Classic’s anticipation of reaching this milestone could convey this about LUNC
Terra Classic’s market capitalization was about to reach 1 billion. LUNC indicators and metrics were in support of a price hike. Terra Classic [LUNC] recently registered promising growth as its price rallied by more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The growth hinted that this month’s end might be rewarding for the investors.
Binance Coin’s 9% decline strengthens this notion about BNB and its sellers
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Repeated retests of the support zone saw buyers exhausted. Binance Coin had a healthy start to November, but it all went haywire for the bulls. The implosion of...
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
XMR’s decline on the social front has more to show than just bearish signals
Monero recorded decreases in its social volume and dominance, leading to a shrink in trading volume. The decline, however, did not stop XMR from showing signs of leaving the bearish zone. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero [XMR] faced investor concern recently as its social metrics decreased. Based on revelations from Santiment, not...
Here’s what this hedge fund manager thinks of crypto despite the FTX wreck
Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder and CEO, Bill Ackman, stated that cryptocurrency has the potential to tremendously benefit society. However, this was as long as the sector managed to wipe out the bad actors in the market. Even after the collapse of FTX, the billionaire investor was still optimistic about cryptocurrencies. He said,
Solana bulls fail to hold on to the $12.3 support level, what can we expect next
The higher timeframe structure was also strongly bearish. Since 10 November, Solana has been able to hold on to the $12.5 region as support. In the past couple of days of trading, the selling pressure proved too much for demand to keep up with, and prices took a hit. In the same period, Bitcoin also fell beneath a crucial support level at $16.2k.
