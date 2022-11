SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game to SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday evening, 87-79. The Thoroughbreds had the hot hand out of the gate, starting the game on a 13-0 run. The Cardinals quickly responded, tying the game up at 21-21, while earning their first lead with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO