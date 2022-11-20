Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly will not start against Bears in Week 11
The New York Jets have seen enough from quarterback Zach Wilson. Following Sunday's poor offensive performance, the Jets reportedly benched Wilson prior to the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jets players were reportedly informed of the decision during a team meeting Wednesday.
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
The New York Jets benched underachieving quarterback Zach Wilson after he was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards with several wayward throws in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots
KOKI FOX 23
Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver
An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Thanksgiving breakdown for Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings
The Thanksgiving slate is here. I’ve got good food and football on tap for the day, but I couldn’t help myself and set a few daily fantasy lineups. Plus, we’ve all still got season-long teams to consider. So, I took a different approach this week. I’ve got the main storylines and points of interest for each game on Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
Commanders activate Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders got more good news on Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera announced that Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Young hasn't played since tearing tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 9 last season against the Tampa Bay Bucanneers.
KOKI FOX 23
The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive
The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing. Opposing defenses will have a problem with the 49ers this season. The Cardinals were helpless to stop everyone the 49ers could throw at them. Christian McCaffrey didn't even score and the 49ers put up five touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk scored two. George Kittle also scored two. Deebo Samuel scored after taking a handoff and cruising past the defense down the sideline, which has become a trademark of his.
KOKI FOX 23
Are the Cowboys Super Bowl caliber? Jerry Jones says so, even if the rest of the team won't
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys had said they were angry. They were disappointed, frustrated, disgusted even by the manner in which they lost to an inferior Green Bay Packers team after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history. Their response?
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 12: Veteran backs and young receivers among top adds
We get a reprieve from the byes during Thanksgiving Week, so perhaps your fantasy roster problems aren't too dire. But some of us are preparing to break the bank for Latavius Murray, which feels like the last gasp of a nearly eliminated roster. If your lineup needs a boost, read on. All potential pickups mentioned here are unattached in a majority of Yahoo leagues.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KOKI FOX 23
NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts
The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
KOKI FOX 23
Michigan vs. Ohio State preview, new College Football Playoff rankings & Lane Kiffin stirs the pot with the media again
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a packed show today previewing the biggest Week 13 rivalry game matchups as well as reacting to the new College Football Playoff rankings. The CFP has released a new...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings
If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys blow out Vikings, showing them how tough Super Bowl path in NFC will be
The Minnesota Vikings’ path to the postseason is smooth. They carry a four-game lead in their division. They’ve mastered the art of winning close games, five times rebounding from a deficit to mount a game-winning drive. Wins against talented teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins help pad the Vikings’ resume.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 6: With injuries mounting, grab Killian Hayes
Week 5 is in the books, and fantasy managers are left scrambling for backups after a slew of injuries. Here's a quick rundown of everyone who went down and will presumably miss some time. Nikola Jokic entered health and safety protocols on November 15. Return to be determined. Ja Morant...
Comments / 0