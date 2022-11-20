ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver

An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
CLEVELAND, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive

The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing. Opposing defenses will have a problem with the 49ers this season. The Cardinals were helpless to stop everyone the 49ers could throw at them. Christian McCaffrey didn't even score and the 49ers put up five touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk scored two. George Kittle also scored two. Deebo Samuel scored after taking a handoff and cruising past the defense down the sideline, which has become a trademark of his.
ARIZONA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 12: Veteran backs and young receivers among top adds

We get a reprieve from the byes during Thanksgiving Week, so perhaps your fantasy roster problems aren't too dire. But some of us are preparing to break the bank for Latavius Murray, which feels like the last gasp of a nearly eliminated roster. If your lineup needs a boost, read on. All potential pickups mentioned here are unattached in a majority of Yahoo leagues.
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts

The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.
CLEVELAND, OH
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings

If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy