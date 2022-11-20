Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fumbled away the ball on the Buffalo 48 and was later stopped on a fourth and 1 from the Buffalo 27. Cade York had a 34-yard field goal try blocked. “I feel like we left points on the board in the first half,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We got first and goal from the 8 and came away with a field goal. We had a fumble, two quarterback sneaks that got stopped and we’re not able to continue our drives. And that’s really frustrating because we have to score more points to help this football team.”
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
WJTV 12
Saints list 11 players on Wednesday injury report ahead of trip to San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints open practice for their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco with 11 players on the injury report.
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
KRQE News 13
Jazz, Pistons to feature some familiar faces
The Utah Jazz front-office’s decision to trade All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in exchange for a boatload of first-round picks caused a whirlwind of reactions and emotions this offseason around NBA circles and especially in the Beehive State. The rebuilding franchise made another deal, an under-the-radar move in...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Injury Designation at Practice for Bills at Lions
The Buffalo Bills have some wounds to lick … but no time during which to lick ‘em. The Thanksgiving Turnaround - Buffalo played Sunday in Detroit and will on Thursday do it again in The Motor City - means there is a tight window of preparation for quarterback Josh Allen, who helped the Bills beat the Browns last week and will now lead 7-3 Buffalo against the 4-6 Lions this week at Ford Field.
KRQE News 13
Kevin Huerter makes return to Atlanta as Kings face Hawks
The surging Sacramento Kings put their seven-game winning streak on the line when they make their only visit to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Sacramento extended its streak, its longest since November 2004, with a 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Hawks are coming off a 114-102 loss at Cleveland on Monday.
KRQE News 13
Stars shine brightest when Nuggets, Thunder match up
After finishing off a 122-110 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 3, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone let out a sigh of relief. Malone was relieved his team had survived a 37-point, 13-of-17 shooting effort from the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That guy is unguardable,” Malone said....
KRQE News 13
Pistons snap seven-game skid with 110-108 win over Nuggets
DENVER (AP)Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
KRQE News 13
Slumping Hornets host injury-ravaged 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers should be riding a high when they arrive for Wednesday night’s game against the host Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are just about at a low spot. How that impacts the teams could be a bit of a curiosity on the eve of Thanksgiving. Coach Doc Rivers...
