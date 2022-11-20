ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL Winners and Losers: Eagles pull out clutch win, but they struggled vs. Jeff Saturday's Colts

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive

The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing. Opposing defenses will have a problem with the 49ers this season. The Cardinals were helpless to stop everyone the 49ers could throw at them. Christian McCaffrey didn't even score and the 49ers put up five touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk scored two. George Kittle also scored two. Deebo Samuel scored after taking a handoff and cruising past the defense down the sideline, which has become a trademark of his.
ARIZONA STATE
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts

The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver

An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
CLEVELAND, OK
Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings

If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY

