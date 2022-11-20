NFL Winners and Losers: Eagles pull out clutch win, but they struggled vs. Jeff Saturday's Colts

The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing. Opposing defenses will have a problem with the 49ers this season. The Cardinals were helpless to stop everyone the 49ers could throw at them. Christian McCaffrey didn't even score and the 49ers put up five touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk scored two. George Kittle also scored two. Deebo Samuel scored after taking a handoff and cruising past the defense down the sideline, which has become a trademark of his.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO