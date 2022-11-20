NFL Winners and Losers: Eagles pull out clutch win, but they struggled vs. Jeff Saturday's Colts

Read full article on original website
What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
KOKI FOX 23
The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive
The Arizona Cardinals had no chance, and it had nothing to do with Kyler Murray not playing. Opposing defenses will have a problem with the 49ers this season. The Cardinals were helpless to stop everyone the 49ers could throw at them. Christian McCaffrey didn't even score and the 49ers put up five touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk scored two. George Kittle also scored two. Deebo Samuel scored after taking a handoff and cruising past the defense down the sideline, which has become a trademark of his.
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Colts poach defensive end off of Bengals practice squad
INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team that has been hit hard by injuries at defensive end has dipped its hand into another team’s cookie jar to get some help. Indianapolis signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off the Bengals’ practice squad, adding another player to a position that has often been forced to use defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the edge.
KOKI FOX 23
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly will not start against Bears in Week 11
The New York Jets have seen enough from quarterback Zach Wilson. Following Sunday's poor offensive performance, the Jets reportedly benched Wilson prior to the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jets players were reportedly informed of the decision during a team meeting Wednesday.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KOKI FOX 23
NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts
The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys blow out Vikings, showing them how tough Super Bowl path in NFC will be
The Minnesota Vikings’ path to the postseason is smooth. They carry a four-game lead in their division. They’ve mastered the art of winning close games, five times rebounding from a deficit to mount a game-winning drive. Wins against talented teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins help pad the Vikings’ resume.
KOKI FOX 23
Commanders activate Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders got more good news on Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera announced that Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Young hasn't played since tearing tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 9 last season against the Tampa Bay Bucanneers.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Week 11 Care/Don't Care: We must never stop discussing Patrick Mahomes' greatness
I am confident I've written this exact headline in a previous iteration of this column. It's probably been multiple times. There is just no better way to describe him: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable. Nothing was more eye-roll worthy than when the broadcast dropped the sub-30 percent win probability on the...
KOKI FOX 23
Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver
An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings
If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
KOKI FOX 23
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday
After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
KOKI FOX 23
Michigan vs. Ohio State preview, new College Football Playoff rankings & Lane Kiffin stirs the pot with the media again
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a packed show today previewing the biggest Week 13 rivalry game matchups as well as reacting to the new College Football Playoff rankings. The CFP has released a new...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 6: With injuries mounting, grab Killian Hayes
Week 5 is in the books, and fantasy managers are left scrambling for backups after a slew of injuries. Here's a quick rundown of everyone who went down and will presumably miss some time. Nikola Jokic entered health and safety protocols on November 15. Return to be determined. Ja Morant...
