With many Iowans preparing to gather for Thanksgiving meals with friends and family this week, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is stressing the importance of food safety when cooking or traveling. For most, turkey is the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread, but poultry carries some risk if not handled or cooked correctly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), turkey must reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. However, food safety doesn’t end with temperature. Raw products and their juices can easily contaminate other dishes, so wash hands frequently while in the kitchen and keep uncooked foods separate from cooked ones. Temperature also plays a role when traveling with food. Cold products must remain cold while on the road, so be sure to pack a cooler. The same is true for hot foods. Learn more about holiday food safety by following the link included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO