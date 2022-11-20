Read full article on original website
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
1380kcim.com
Gov. Reynolds Extends Harvest Proclamation Through Dec. 22
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension yesterday (Tuesday) to the state’s 2022 harvest proclamation through Dec. 22. The order, which has been in effect since Sept. 1, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, and manure to be overweight without a permit so long as they do not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight, the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table by more than 12.5 percent, the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000, and comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The proclamation applies to all Iowa highways, but it excludes the interstate system. A copy of the updated order can be found included below.
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
westerniowatoday.com
1380kcim.com
2022 Harvest Draws To A Close According to Latest Iowa Crop Progress And Condition Report
According to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, only a handful of corn remains in the ground statewide. For the week ending Sunday, Nov. 20, producers had 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork with activities focused on applying anhydrous, manure, and lime. The corn harvest climbed to 97 percent complete from 95 percent last week, which indicates the 2022 harvest is functionally complete. The soybean harvest wrapped up close to two weeks ago. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “Despite a year that included significant weather challenges, persistent inflation, and highly pathogenic avian influenza, we approach Thanksgiving and the conclusion of harvest with a deep sense of gratitude. We are thankful for the hardworking and resilient farm families who continue to sustainably produce crops and livestock that feed and fuel consumers here and around the world.” The entire USDA Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report is available online at www.nass.usda.gov.
1380kcim.com
Iowa HHS Offers Food Safety Reminders Heading Into Thanksgiving
With many Iowans preparing to gather for Thanksgiving meals with friends and family this week, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is stressing the importance of food safety when cooking or traveling. For most, turkey is the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread, but poultry carries some risk if not handled or cooked correctly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), turkey must reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. However, food safety doesn’t end with temperature. Raw products and their juices can easily contaminate other dishes, so wash hands frequently while in the kitchen and keep uncooked foods separate from cooked ones. Temperature also plays a role when traveling with food. Cold products must remain cold while on the road, so be sure to pack a cooler. The same is true for hot foods. Learn more about holiday food safety by following the link included below.
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
kiwaradio.com
Trapping season underway in Iowa
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats — which have seen...
KBOE Radio
AMIDST EXTREME DROUGHT AND RECORD HIGH INPUT COSTS, IOWA FARMERS REPORT RECORD CORN AND SOYBEAN YIELDS IN 2021
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Nov. 18, 2022 – The 2022 Iowa Agricultural Statistics, a comprehensive overview by Iowa’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) office and released by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), found Iowa’s corn yield in 2021 averaged 205 bushels per acre, breaking the previous high of 203 in 2016. Iowa’s soybean crop yielded an average of 63 bushels per acre, eclipsing the old record of 60, also set in 2016.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
wnax.com
kiwaradio.com
La Niña To Fade, But Not Before Bringing Iowa Colder, Wetter Winter
Regional – The La Niña weather pattern will influence Iowa’s climate for the winter ahead, likely bringing wetter and colder-than-normal temperatures. It’s the third winter in a row for La Niña, but observers do -not- expect it to make a fourth appearance. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the central region of the National Weather Service, says they see La Niña fading early next year.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCRG.com
Traffic deaths in Iowa top 300 once again
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Iowa?
The State Bird of Iowa is the American Goldfinch or Eastern Goldfinch. The idea of choosing a bird for the state first arose during a meeting of the International Ornithologists Union in 1926. Walter Rosene, the union's president, was one of the people who put forward the idea. He was backed by a committee composed of IOU members who brainstormed lists of five or six species of birds and sent them to school districts throughout the state. This resulted in Bird Day, which is celebrated on March 21.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
