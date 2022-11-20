ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Green reaches career milestone in Youngstown State loss

By Zach Verdea
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WKBN) – During Youngstown State’s 80-67 loss to Navy, first-year Penguin and graduate transfer Malek Green finished with 16 points, pushing him over 1,000 career points.

Green surpassed the plateau early in the game to put YSU 15-6 about five minutes into the game, but the Penguins wouldn’t be able to keep the pace and trailed 45-35 at halftime.

Youngstown State cut into the deficit to start the second half and trailed 47-40 before the Midshipmen ripped off a 18-0 run and cruised to a 13-point win.

Along with Green (16 points) there were five Penguins in double digits, Shermar Rathan-Mayes (15 pts), Brandon Rush (13 pts off the bench), Dwayne Cohill (11 pts) and Adrian Nelson (10 pts).

Youngstown State men’s hoops drops to 4-2 on the season and will have a little Thanksgiving break, with their next game slated for Nov. 26 on the road at Western Illinois.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH
