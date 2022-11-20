Couple assaulted after Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium; suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES — A couple attending an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday was assaulted by a group of people after the show, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department, one person was arrested on suspicion of assault, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police have not identified the victims but said they were in their 60s, the newspaper reported. The identity of the suspect also has not been released.

The concert was the first of three shows in Los Angeles and was the final stop of his North American tour, according to the Times.

A video purporting to document the event in the stadium’s parking lot circulated on social media, KTTV reported.

The video shows concertgoers watching as a man in a blue shirt stands over a man, who can be seen falling backward onto the ground, the Times reported. Another man then appears to restrain the man in the blue shirt, according to the newspaper.

Police said the man’s wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband’s condition and was knocked to the ground, KCBS reported. The woman was knocked unconscious, but when she came to she was able to scramble to her feet and revived her husband before driving him to an area hospital, according to the television station.

They both sustained head injuries, and the man suffered a broken ankle, the Times reported.

According to police, the attack occurred after two cars ran into each other in the parking lot, according to KCBS.

The daughter of the couple told KTTV that the incident began after someone punched the side mirror of their vehicle.

“They were in their car exiting Dodger Stadium and traffic got crazy out there,” said the woman, who was only identified as Nicole, according to the television station. “People were walking around all the cars, so they were in line to exit. A group of people walked around their car and they both heard this loud bang and someone had hit my dad’s mirror on his Tahoe.

“He looked and he was thinking his mirror was hanging off, and he looked at the people and said, ‘Who hit my mirror?’ and this group of about six people turned around,” Nicole told KTTV. “A female was like, ‘I did,’ and she was intoxicated and witnesses claim that she swung (at) my dad first and he went to block. The last thing he remembers is these three or four guys just started hitting him all at the same time.”

Los Angeles police described the incident as “battery and vandalism” and said an investigation was ongoing, the Times reported.

“I didn’t know what to do. I had to really gather my thoughts, and instantly it was anger, just anger,” Nicole told KTTV. “My parents are much older than these people in the video and I can’t comprehend how people could throw away their lives and risk their livelihoods with just a careless act.”

