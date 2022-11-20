Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Howard Hammonds, 91, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Howard "Preacher" Hammonds of Cadiz, KY will be Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 PM at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Survivors include:. Survivors:...
wkdzradio.com
Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton
A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Darrell Majors Sr., 50 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 50-year-old Darrell Majors, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, November 23 at 1 pm at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
14news.com
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season With Kettle Kickoff
Since 1914, Salvation Army of Hopkinsville has been “meeting human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination” — lending a hand to those who need it most, without seeking reciprocity. That mission continued Tuesday, when Lieutenants Roger and Lindsey Galabeas humbly opened the 2022 “Kettle Kickoff,” officially...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Lawrence Given ‘Dr. Tom Martin’ Service Award
After 24 years as Trigg County’s District 6 magistrate, the days in office are running thin for the legend, Larry Lawrence. And while that’s okay with both him and his awaiting family, his efforts nonetheless will be missed. Monday night, an emotional Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — himself nearing...
wpsdlocal6.com
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
wevv.com
Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County
A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
kbsi23.com
whopam.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
wkdzradio.com
Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court
Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year's Christmas Drive recently, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
