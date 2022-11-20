Read full article on original website
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
Yardbarker
QB Justin Fields, Bears seem to be building a winning culture
The Bears are 3-8, but they apparently are developing a winning culture in the locker room, starting with second-year quarterback Justin Fields. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted about Fields’ postgame address to the team following the loss to Atlanta on Sunday. In the locker room, Fields took responsibility, saying the defense gave Chicago a chance to win.
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) cleared to practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) has been cleared to practice ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields has been cleared to practice and would have been listed as limited if the Bears had held a practice on Wednesday. This is great news for Fields short-term and long-term outlook. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday remains uncertain, but for the moment it appears Fields is trending in the right direction. If Fields is sidelined, Trevor Siemian would get the start for Chicago.
Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets
How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing
The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
Yardbarker
Report shows stark difference between Justin Fields, Zach Wilson
The Chicago Bears lost to the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on Sunday. Breer's tweet that Fields took the blame for the team's loss and apologized to the defense is a stark difference from how Wilson handled being at fault for the Jets' loss to New England. "No," replied Wilson when asked...
How Justin Fields' Injury Impacts His Ability to Throw, Play Vs. Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields deserves a lot of credit for ignoring the gamesmanship his head coach deals in and telling it straight. The Bears quarterback is injured. He has a separated left shoulder with "partially torn" ligaments. That's the injury, straight from Fields. No middle man needed. The...
Justin Fields Remains Day-To-Day, Cleared to Practice as Jets Prep Begins
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' status didn't change over the past 48 hours. The Bears' second-year quarterback is still considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday. Fields is cleared to practice. The Bears changed their practice schedule this week and will have a...
Patriots' Lawrence Guy Pays It Forward, Helps Others With Learning Disabilities
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community.
Bears Signing Saquon Barkley Wouldn't Be Right Move for Rebuild
Bears signing Saquon wouldn't be right move for rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still have six games left in the 2022 season, but the focus has already shifted to what will be a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the rebuild. While much of...
Here's Who is Playing in this Year's NFL Thanksgiving Games
While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket. Those games feature five teams with playoff aspirations, including the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who will square off at AT&T Stadium.
Dilfer on If Trevor Siemian Plays: ‘He'll Get His Brains Beat In'
Dilfer on if Siemian plays: 'He'll get his brains beat in' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the final drive of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Justin Fields injured his shoulder and was carted off the field at the end of the game to undergo further evaluation on his left shoulder.
NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots Upset Vikings, Lions Play Bills Tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
CHICAGO (3-8) at NEW YORK JETS (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 4 1/2 AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 4-6-1; Jets 6-4-0
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Trent Dilfer Calls Out Bears' Play-Calling, Chase Claypool Usage
Trent Dilfer calls out play-calling, Claypool usage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It takes a new receiver (i.e. Chase Claypool) a little while to learn the Bears' offense. Right?. "Not this offense," Trent Dilfer said during his Monday breakdown of the Bears and Justin Fields on 670 the Score....
