Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO