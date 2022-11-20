ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Justin Fields, Bears seem to be building a winning culture

The Bears are 3-8, but they apparently are developing a winning culture in the locker room, starting with second-year quarterback Justin Fields. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted about Fields’ postgame address to the team following the loss to Atlanta on Sunday. In the locker room, Fields took responsibility, saying the defense gave Chicago a chance to win.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) cleared to practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) has been cleared to practice ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields has been cleared to practice and would have been listed as limited if the Bears had held a practice on Wednesday. This is great news for Fields short-term and long-term outlook. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday remains uncertain, but for the moment it appears Fields is trending in the right direction. If Fields is sidelined, Trevor Siemian would get the start for Chicago.
Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way

Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets

How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing

The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
Report shows stark difference between Justin Fields, Zach Wilson

The Chicago Bears lost to the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on Sunday. Breer's tweet that Fields took the blame for the team's loss and apologized to the defense is a stark difference from how Wilson handled being at fault for the Jets' loss to New England. "No," replied Wilson when asked...
Here's Who is Playing in this Year's NFL Thanksgiving Games

While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket. Those games feature five teams with playoff aspirations, including the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who will square off at AT&T Stadium.
