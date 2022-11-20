ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

news9.com

Paden’s Smooth Talking Mustang Driver Turns 102

Ray Mayfield is Padan Oklahoma's favorite teenager, and just spend a little time with him and you'll know why. He has lived in Paden his entire life and on Tuesday he turned 102. He is known around Paden not only for being the oldest guy in town, but for the...
PADEN, OK
news9.com

Sgt. Wells Out Of Hospital After September Chase, Crash

Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells has returned home to finish his recovery. On Tuesday, law enforcement from Edmond and beyond escorted Wells from the hospital. Wells has been recovering since he was hit during a police chase while on his patrol motorcycle in September.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down

Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year

The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
news9.com

Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment

The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle

Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black pickup truck hit the cyclist and fled the scene. If you have any information, contact...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic

--- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service

The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
DEL CITY, OK

