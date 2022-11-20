Read full article on original website
Paden’s Smooth Talking Mustang Driver Turns 102
Ray Mayfield is Padan Oklahoma's favorite teenager, and just spend a little time with him and you'll know why. He has lived in Paden his entire life and on Tuesday he turned 102. He is known around Paden not only for being the oldest guy in town, but for the...
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting at another woman. Oklahoma City Police said Adriana Austin was attempting to sell a woman a dog, but there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the two met up, Austin was allegedly assaulted by the other women.
Sgt. Wells Out Of Hospital After September Chase, Crash
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells has returned home to finish his recovery. On Tuesday, law enforcement from Edmond and beyond escorted Wells from the hospital. Wells has been recovering since he was hit during a police chase while on his patrol motorcycle in September.
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
Suspect In Connection With Kingfisher Co. Quadruple Homicide Arrested In Florida
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the horrific quadruple murder in Kingfisher County. The call originally came in as a hostage situation, but that quickly changed when investigators arrived on scene. The marijuana grow operation just west of Hennessey became the scene of a violent crime. The Oklahoma...
Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year
The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Connection To Quadruple Homicide In Custody
The suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody, OSBI confirmed. Wu Chen was arrested by the Miami Beach, FL Police Department on an OSBI arrest warrant, after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, OSBI said. He was arrested just...
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment
The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
OSBI Releases New Information On Quadruple-Homicide At Kingfisher County Grow Farm
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for answers as to what led up to a quadruple-homicide Sunday night in Lacey. The initial 911 call came into the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office for a hostage situation. Deputies found four people dead. A fifth person was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle
Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas
A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season. Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela. “Just...
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
OKC Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Crash
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black pickup truck hit the cyclist and fled the scene. If you have any information, contact...
Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic
--- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the...
Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died. Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he...
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
