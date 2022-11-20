Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Volunteers Serving the Need distributes turkeys to veterans
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 22, Volunteers Serving the Need distributed turkeys to veterans in the Webb County area. Gigi Garza, the founder of the non-profit, said that through the efforts of several Laredo organizations and individual donations, they gathered over 260 turkeys. The distribution took place...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!. In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about. Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a...
kgns.tv
Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
kgns.tv
Laredo Veterans receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The giving season continues as more than hundreds of veterans received a free turkey to cook this Thanksgiving. Gabriel Lopez with the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association was stationed at the Silver Dollar Bar, a veteran-friendly bar on San Agustin to distribute the turkeys. Lopez...
MySanAntonio
TAMIU announces Thanksgiving holiday closure
Texas A&M International University announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 its schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. TAMIU was scheduled to remain open until noon Wednesday before closing for the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend. Normal classes and office hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. The TAMIU Rec Center...
kgns.tv
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A chilly moist airmass remains above our area. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance may bring some showers overnight. Drier mild air from the western U.S. will begin to arrive Thanksgiving afternoon with some peeks at the sun, warmer weather follows beginning this weekend. For...
kgns.tv
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
kgns.tv
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass remains above our area. Winds at the surface and aloft are too weak to move the cool, heavy, damp air away. By late Thanksgiving day, a cold front now moving east from the Pacific Northwest will arrive, and that system will finally usher in mild and drier air. Warm 80F weather will likely return early next week.
kgns.tv
Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home. The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
kgns.tv
Health Department provides tips on healthy Thanksgiving eating habits
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Thanksgiving Day is less than 48 hours away and many people have already started preparing their meals and their stomachs; however, the Laredo Health Department said there are a few things to know before you get your grub on. The clock is ticking for many families to...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association reacts to Colorado mass shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mass shooting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado has left several people stunned, especially those in the LGBTQ community. In Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is calling the act “domestic terrorism.” Officials with the organization say acts like these spread fear and hate, but instead of hiding, they encourage communities to stand up and help end the hate.
kgns.tv
Another cool day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning the roads and side walk continue to be wet and that is due to the ongoing rain we’ve been having. This morning in the 40s with possible fog before 9am. Another cool and rainy day awaits us with light drizzle on and off...
kgns.tv
Not much of a change
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we continue to wake up to rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s this morning . Patchy fog will be possible today through tomorrow morning. Not much of a change for today cloudy ,cool and light rain a high 56. Cloudy night and...
kgns.tv
Cloudy and cold
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning waking up to wet roads due to overnight showers and thunderstorm coming from Mexico. The rain chances don’t stop there they continue ; cloudy skies with light rain expected to reach a high of 48. Tonight bundle up chilly and cloudy with a...
kgns.tv
Showers Tonight, Warmer Late Week/Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising air in response to air accelerating into strong jet stream winds to our north and east will produce taller shower producing clouds after midnight. The cool airmass over the lower Mississippi Valley will still be our main weather control through midweek. Drier air will begin to bring clearing skies on Thanksgiving, and especially Friday and the weekend. With weather coming in from more mild western locations, temperatures will warm to the upper 60′s Thanksgiving Day, a bit above during the weekend.
kgns.tv
Accident reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in north Laredo. According to reports, the accident happened on Wednesday near McPherson and Loop 20 at around 11:30 a.m. A vehicle was seen damaged underneath the overpass. No word on how many injuries were reported or how many vehicles involved...
kgns.tv
Daughter speaks about father’s legacy after Artemis I launch
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since history was set into motion with the launching of the Artemis I rocket. On board, a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos. It’s an honor that members of his family say they’re proud of. Yvette Campos Brewer, his youngest daughter, spoke to us about her late father. While he was instrumental in the 1960′s space program by bringing the crew of the famous Apollo 13 flight back to earth, she says he never spoke much about his experiences.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
