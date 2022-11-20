LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since history was set into motion with the launching of the Artemis I rocket. On board, a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos. It’s an honor that members of his family say they’re proud of. Yvette Campos Brewer, his youngest daughter, spoke to us about her late father. While he was instrumental in the 1960′s space program by bringing the crew of the famous Apollo 13 flight back to earth, she says he never spoke much about his experiences.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO