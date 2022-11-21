ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

All the key details as the USA take on Wales in Group B in Qatar on Monday.

Former Liverpool players Danny Ward, Neco Williams, and Harry Wilson could feature when Wales take on the USA on Monday in World Cup Group B.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea will also be in action for the USA, a player that has reportedly been of interest to Liverpool in the past.

Christian Pulisic will be in World Cup action for the USA when they take on Wales on Monday.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00 am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on the Fox Network, Peacock, Telemundo and can be streamed on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

