PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It gave coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Dick had 18 points on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Kansas led 39-31 at halftime but had to grind this one out to the final minutes. Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack, while Terquavion Smith added 19 points.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO