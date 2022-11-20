ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0zB0_0jHwvt2F00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.

The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped 3.4 cents to $5.206, its lowest amount since Sept. 3. It has dropped 40 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.151, including 4.7 cents Saturday. The Orange County average price is 19.8 cents less than one week ago and 57.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 52.6 cents more than one year ago.

Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said the Auto Club is projecting an all-time record number of 4.5 million Southern California Thanksgiving travelers this week, with 3.9 million of them driving to their destinations, "so demand will likely increase in the coming days."

The national average price dropped for the 11th consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.671. It is 10.5 cents less than one week ago and 16.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 26.1 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 13.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.3 cents Saturday. It is $1.345 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Comments / 9

Related
2urbangirls.com

LA County gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.213. The average price has dropped 46 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices keep dropping

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley

Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event

Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which The post Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA ANA, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy