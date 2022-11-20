ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

Penn State WR Parker Washington to miss remainder of season with injury

University Park, PA (WJAC) — The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their top receiver for the remainder of the season. Head Coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that Parker Washington will miss the Nittany Lions' regular season finale, and soon-to-be-determined bowl game, with an undisclosed injury. Washington did...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

West Branch volleyball team wins silver in PIAA tournament

MECHANICSBURG, PA (WJAC) - The West Branch Warriors volleyball team earned the silver medal in the state championship game. Maplewood defeated West Branch in three sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) for the PIAA 1A title. Until the championship match, West Branch had not dropped a single set in the state tournament. The Warriors swept three straight opponents to reach the state championship game. Seniors Matayha Kerin, Savannah Hoover and Hayley Wooster were emotional as they were handed the runners up trophy. The Warriors trio were grateful for their time together as teammates.
MORRISDALE, PA
WJAC TV

Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash

GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
BELLEFONTE, PA

