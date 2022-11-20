MECHANICSBURG, PA (WJAC) - The West Branch Warriors volleyball team earned the silver medal in the state championship game. Maplewood defeated West Branch in three sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) for the PIAA 1A title. Until the championship match, West Branch had not dropped a single set in the state tournament. The Warriors swept three straight opponents to reach the state championship game. Seniors Matayha Kerin, Savannah Hoover and Hayley Wooster were emotional as they were handed the runners up trophy. The Warriors trio were grateful for their time together as teammates.

MORRISDALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO