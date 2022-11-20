Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJAC TV
Penn State WR Parker Washington to miss remainder of season with injury
University Park, PA (WJAC) — The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their top receiver for the remainder of the season. Head Coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that Parker Washington will miss the Nittany Lions' regular season finale, and soon-to-be-determined bowl game, with an undisclosed injury. Washington did...
WJAC TV
West Branch volleyball team wins silver in PIAA tournament
MECHANICSBURG, PA (WJAC) - The West Branch Warriors volleyball team earned the silver medal in the state championship game. Maplewood defeated West Branch in three sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) for the PIAA 1A title. Until the championship match, West Branch had not dropped a single set in the state tournament. The Warriors swept three straight opponents to reach the state championship game. Seniors Matayha Kerin, Savannah Hoover and Hayley Wooster were emotional as they were handed the runners up trophy. The Warriors trio were grateful for their time together as teammates.
WJAC TV
Kenny Chesney to kick off 'I Go Back' tour with stop in State College
State College, PA (WJAC) — Representatives for the Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday that country music star Kenny Chesney will make a return to State College next year for the first time in nearly two decades. Chesney is scheduled to kick off his "I Go Back" tour with a...
WJAC TV
Preparing for the unknown: An inside look at how PennDOT monitors winter weather, roadways
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Last week's snowstorm was a reminder of how dangerous roadways can be with winter conditions. PennDOT’s statewide monitoring system for many highways helps in preparing for and dealing with storm conditions, but officials are again warning motorists that sometimes the safest option is to simply stay off the roads.
WJAC TV
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
WJAC TV
Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash
GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
WJAC TV
Claysburg woman neglected care for horses, caused one to suffer miscarriage, troopers say
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Claysburg woman is behind bars and faces numerous charges related to animal cruelty after neglecting to care for four horses. Troopers say the investigation into 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant began in early October when police were dispatched to...
WJAC TV
DA: Philipsburg man sentenced to jail time, probation for threatening to shoot deputies
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — According to the Centre County District Attorney's Office, a Philipsburg man, accused of threatening to shoot sheriff's deputies last year, was sentenced on Wednesday. Authorities say Erick McClure, 53, will serve 8 to 23 months in jail, followed by four years of probation. Police...
WJAC TV
Autism-advocacy group lets kids meet Santa one-on-one to ease anxiety
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — You might have met Santa Claus at a mall before, sat on his lap, and told him what you want for Christmas. Sunday, the Central PA Autism Community organization did that — but with a twist. Waiting in line to meet him at the...
WJAC TV
Altoona FD raising money for safer vehicle to protect K-9 Lucille from carcinogens
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Firefighters and their four-legged sidekicks go out of their way to ensure safety amongst communities everyday. And so, the Altoona Fire Department is fundraising for a new vehicle to ensure their K-9 Lucille stays as safe as possible while on the job. The Altoona Fire...
WJAC TV
PSP: Fire at Shippen Township residence ruled accidental, caused over $140K in damage
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Cameron County say a fire that broke out at a residence in Shippen Township Monday morning has been deemed accidental. Investigators say crews responded to the blaze, at a home along the 500 block of Sizerville Road, just before 8:30 a.m.
