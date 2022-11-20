ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
David Sandquist
2d ago

There is hope for the human race! I only wish more people could be like this gentleman! I wish I could shake his hand! The man is a TRUE HERO!

persus kimbata
2d ago

I started crying when he said I love you and I'm going to help you. What an amazing human being. I'm sure she will thank you one day. God bless this man.

Trina Thomson
2d ago

depression sucks and if I've learned anything in life is it takes an army and a dam good one that continually reminds the suicidal person of their worth and it also takes the right drs and medication,but even then that don't always work. I pray and hope the lady gets the much needed help and support she will probably need rest of her life. Thank goodness the good Samaritan and his wife were there to help .At least now the lady has a second chance at life.God knew exactly what he was doing that day when he guided that couple. Not all whom attempt suicide keep trying til they succeed but yes most do. I lost a brother whom had battled with depression since he was a young boy in his early teens and I lost a brother in law whom had been battling depression for just a few years in his adult life.

