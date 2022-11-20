ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 11 on a positive note.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise.

During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers watched the Cleveland Browns fall to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23, but also saw the Baltimore Ravens win, 13-3, over the Carolina Panthers.

With a victory over the Bengals and the Steelers would find themselves third in the AFC North standings, surpassing the Browns, and only three games out from first place over the Ravens. Cincinnati would move to 0-4 in the division and Pittsburgh would rise to 3-2.

Pittsburgh also saw their draft stock increase as the Chicago Bears fell 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers own Chicago's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which sat sixth in the round heading into the weekend. That'll move up with a New Orleans Saints win in Week 11.

