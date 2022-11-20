ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q: Witness describes seeing “bodies on the ground”

By Sarah Ferguson
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCU9q_0jHwurNQ00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 20 are coming forward and sharing their stories.

Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music.

>>Club Q shooting: Resources for families & victims

“I was on the dance floor when I heard four to five shots ring out,” stated Thurman. “I thought it was with the music, so I kept on dancing.” That’s when Thurman said he heard another series of shots and knew something was wrong.

“And I ran to the dressing room to hide; there were two other people in there and I closed and locked all the doors,” said Thurman.

Thurman said they turned the lights off and got on the ground. “But, we heard everything. There was a third round of shots, and thank God there were two people that work at Club Q that managed to detain the assailant.”

Thurman said after a while, they looked outside the door and police escorted them out. “There were bodies on the ground… blood, broken glass, broken cups, and outside it was worse.”

>>Timeline: Club Q shooting emergency response

Thurman said it’s important for the community to remember that “we are strong, we will get through this.”

Thurman had this to say when FOX21 asked about their message to the community, victims, and survivors.

“We love you… my condolences go out to the families that have lost loved ones,” stated Thurman. “It’s hard, be strong, keep pushing forward, because again, we are strong, we are a tough community, and we will get through this.”

According to CSPD, five people were killed in the shooting at Club Q and 25 others were injured. The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and he is currently being treated for injuries at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy