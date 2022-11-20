Read full article on original website
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release Days After Death
Jason David Frank's autopsy has been completed, and the beloved Power Ranger actor's body is ready for release, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Monday, two days after his shocking passing at age 49.A detailed report including his cause of death will come at a later date.RadarOnline.com discovered Frank's body was taken to Fort Bend County after multiple news outlets revealed he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ his death was the result of suicide. The late star, known to many as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver...
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has reportedly died by suicide. He was 49 years old. According to his rep, Justine Hunt, the actor died in Texas, with sources telling a news publication that he took his own life. Following the heartbreaking news of his passing, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — exclusively spoke to Radar about the loss."He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on...
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, Austin St. John & More Mourn The Loss Of Jason David Frank
Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver in the 90s kids’ action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at the age of 49 and his co-stars are morning his loss. Viewers that watched the show growing up remember that the Green Ranger’s (and later on the White Ranger) love interest was the Pink Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. After news of Frank’s death, the Felicity alum paid tribute to the late actor on social media. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she posted on Instagram along with a selfie next to Frank during a fan convention. “My life just...
Power Rangers Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears as She Mourns Death of Jason David Frank
PEOPLE confirmed the news of Jason David Frank's death on Sunday Amy Jo Johnson is mourning the loss of a dear friend. In the wake of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum Jason David Frank's death, Johnson — who is his former costar — spoke out about his passing in an Instagram Live on Monday. The 52-year-old actress and filmmaker broke down in tears upon doing so, saying how the whole situation "sucks so bad." "I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it's really...
Jason David Frank who portrayed the green Power Ranger has passed away allegedly from suicide
Jason David Frank AKA the Green Power RangerPhoto byWiki fandom screenshot. Jason David Frank who is well known for originating the green Mighty Morphin Power Ranger and later portrayed the red Power Ranger has passed away. According to a video by Tyrone Mangus fans are so distraught they have been posting online asking Frank to please respond and let them know he is OK. Mangus addresses the fact that Frank appeared healthy and was a fighter but perhaps he had something going on inside of his body.
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver in the '90s Power Rangers show, has died
The 49-year-old actor's manager asked for privacy for his family and friends. His character was first seen as a villain before becoming inducted as the Green Ranger.
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
Marvel Puts Spider-Man in a Rap Battle With Eminem (Yes, Really)
Spider-Man will be going up a different kind of foe, in a very different kind of battle. Marvel has revealed that Spider-Man vs. Eminem is about to be an actual thing, as the Wall-Crawler will face Slim Shady in a rap battle! Not to worry, though: Spider-Man rapping against Eminem isn't about to be some weird twist in Marvel Universe canon: Instead, an image of Spidey and Eminem facing-off over the mic has been revealed as the variant cover design for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895), which will be launching a new era of Spider-Man stories, and is now on sale!
Russo Brothers & David Weil Set FTX Crypto Scandal Series At Amazon
The FTX crypto scandal has found even more interested parties. Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up with Hunters creator David Weil on a series about the collapsed bitcoin business and its embattled founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) for Amazon. The streamer has ordered an eight-part limited series about the subject. It comes less than 24 hours after Deadline revealed that Amazon was one of the bidders that is set to lose out to Apple to the rights to Michael Lewis’ upcoming book on the topic after the Moneyball author spent six months with SBF. There are no details about which angle the...
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
James Gunn Releases Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Original Track by Old 97's
Music has always been a key component of every Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, with the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special being no different. Filmmaker James Gunn already released the tracklist for the upcoming Special Presentation from Marvel Studios, which included the confirmation that he co-wrote an original song with Old 97's, with Gunn taking to Twitter to share a link to the original track. The new song, "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)," is now available on Spotify and will be included on the Special Presentation's soundtrack. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 25th.
The Walking Dead Former Star Chandler Riggs Had a Surprising Cameo in the Series Finale
11 seasons of zombies came to an end on Sunday night, as the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on AMC. The series finale had quite a few nods to former characters who departed over the years, many in the form of voiceovers or flashback montages. One former Walking Dead star, however, actually appeared on-screen in a background cameo role. Chandler Riggs, who starred in several seasons as Carl Grimes, made a short comeback for The Walking Dead's final episode.
DC Just Changed Everything About One Crisis on Infinite Earths Character
The DC universe is headed into some unique directions in the near future, between the upcoming conclusion of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and the subsequent launch of the "Dawn of DC" year-long storyline. The former event has been pulling an ever-growing number of characters into its orbit, telling a story that homages swaths of canon and previous Crisis events in the process. This week's Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 is absolutely no exception to that, delivering a detail that completely recontextualizes a key character from the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths decades prior. Spoilers for Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1 from Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver, Freddie E. Williams II, Jack Herbert, Adriano Lucas, and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!
