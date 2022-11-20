Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...

