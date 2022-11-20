Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.
GTA suspect runs into South Gate neighborhood after chase ends in crash
A suspect fled into a South Gate neighborhood after leading authorities on a dangerous chase on freeways and surface streets.
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
pasadenanow.com
Officers Responding to ‘Unknown Trouble’ Call Find Man Struck in Head By Gun, Crowbar
Pasadena officers responding to a call transferred from the California Highway Patrol dispatch about 9:45 p.m. Monday encountered a victim who had been struck by a handgun then a crowbar, police said. The victim, a man in his 30’s, suffered a one-inch laceration on his head and hand injuries but...
Woman shot to death inside South Los Angeles apartment, police say
A woman was found shot to death late Monday night inside an apartment in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
foxla.com
Two arrested after being caught on video killing, mutilating stray cat in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Two people were arrested after they were caught on surveillance video killing a stray cat in the parking lot of a Pomona business. On Nov. 15 around 9:40 p.m., two men stop their vehicle in front of CFR Patio at 560 Union Avenue and shoot one of the cats in the parking lot… killing it.
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
oc-breeze.com
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
newsantaana.com
A suspect on probation was arrested for auto theft in Westminster
Over the weekend, a Westminster police officer located a parked stolen vehicle in a mobile home complex on the 14000 block of Magnolia. The suspect fled on foot into the flood control channel and into a back yard out of sight. A perimeter was established and both the Cypress Police...
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Woman Riding Wheeled Apparatus In Roadway Struck By Hit & Run Driver
11.21.2022 | 11:46 PM | GARDEN GROVE – A woman was rushed to a hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver as she piloted a wheeled apparatus down a street, late Monday night. The woman and her wheeled apparatus were found down in northbound lanes of Euclid Street...
29-Year-Old Juan Francisco Hernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
The Newport Beach Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 3300 block of West Coast Highway, between Hoag and Riverside drives just before 8 p.m.
Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later
Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer violated policy in North Hollywood clothing store shooting
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez,...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to Santa Ana police. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the crash scene and pronounced the...
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
