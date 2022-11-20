ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

A suspect on probation was arrested for auto theft in Westminster

Over the weekend, a Westminster police officer located a parked stolen vehicle in a mobile home complex on the 14000 block of Magnolia. The suspect fled on foot into the flood control channel and into a back yard out of sight. A perimeter was established and both the Cypress Police...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later

Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officer violated policy in North Hollywood clothing store shooting

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to Santa Ana police. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the crash scene and pronounced the...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy