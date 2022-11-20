Read full article on original website
Lydia Ko's win at CME Group Tour Championship sends message to her harshest critic | D'Angelo
NAPLES — Take that, mom!. Despite playing some of the best golf since she broke onto the LPGA Tour nearly 10 years ago, Lydia Ko still had to confront her most vocal critic throughout the year ... her mom, Tina. “My mom does joke to me at times," Ko...
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Lydia Ko wins 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, Vare Trophy and Player of the Year to complete comeback season with fiancé by her side
NAPLES, Fla. – Tears welled up in Lydia Ko’s eyes on the 18th green Sunday as she wrapped up a monumental comeback season. Soon after, she wrapped her arms around a tall, slender man wearing black and khaki, who wiped tears of his own. This marked the first time Jun Chung had seen his soon-to-be-bride win in person. Most of their golf together is casual, with dinner on the line or a fun dare.
Rolex Player of the Year Lydia Ko caps off a phenomenal run with biggest purse CME win
Lydia Ko finished the season on top, winning the Rolex Player of the Year and CME Championship. From the outset of the CME Championship, Australia’s Lydia Ko set the standard, knocking out eight spectacular birdies on opening day, including four back-to-back stunners (plus one more on hole 11) on the back nine. The Olympic silver medalist continued to demonstrate the impressive consistency that’s defined her year with a bogey-free Friday, and four-birdie runs on Saturday and Sunday.
2023 Masters Tournament Unofficial Field List, Qualifiers
These are all the players (so far) who have qualified to play the 2023 Masters at Augusta National.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
SkySports
Jodi Ewart Shadoff battled back to claim maiden LPGA Tour title after career-threatening injury was worsened by a sneeze
For Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the path to her first Tour win was not an easy one to tread, with bizarre injuries becoming the biggest setback on her road to victory. The 34-year-old has been a regular face on the LGPA Tour for many years, but she could never quite get over the finish line, back problems and herniated discs setting her back over and over again.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tom Kim and the rest of the big winners of the men’s fall season
Save for the highly anticipated reappearance of Tiger Woods in the coming few weeks in a trio of events, the truly notable, compelling and consequential golf is over for 2022. How time flies when you’re having … well, a total upheaval in the sport. No, we’re not going to venture into those weeds. Expending further keyboard energy on the battle between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the LIV Golf Series is to throw a snowball at an avalanche.
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.
