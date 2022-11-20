Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fumbled away the ball on the Buffalo 48 and was later stopped on a fourth and 1 from the Buffalo 27. Cade York had a 34-yard field goal try blocked. “I feel like we left points on the board in the first half,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We got first and goal from the 8 and came away with a field goal. We had a fumble, two quarterback sneaks that got stopped and we’re not able to continue our drives. And that’s really frustrating because we have to score more points to help this football team.”
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Titans’ Todd Downing Addresses His DUI Arrest for First Time
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday the franchise would “continue forward” with the OC.
Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Power rankings: Bills make up some lost ground in Week 11 polls
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 11:. Buffalo managed the home game displacement and came away with a necessary win to keep their foothold atop the AFC East. The offense was clicking and the defense was dominant, which is the combination Buffalo needs to see down the home stretch.
Comments / 0