Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Travis Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’
The former Jaguars defensive lineman is more than a little high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
CHICAGO (3-8) at NEW YORK JETS (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 4 1/2 AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 4-6-1; Jets 6-4-0
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Eagles Will Be Back in Black - From Head to Toe This Time - on Sunday Night
Cue the AC/DC music, the Eagles will be back in black on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Lincoln Financial Field in primetime. Philly has worn black jerseys and black pants in combination with each other before, but this will be the first time they will wear their new black helmets.
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited
The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
