Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin avoided giving the Indianapolis Colts bulletin-board material over hiring Jeff Saturday. "My opinion doesn’t matter," Tomlin said Tuesday about the Colts naming Saturday their interim head coach on Nov. 7, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO