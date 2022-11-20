Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
SFGate
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Cleveland Browns lose to Buffalo while looking poorly coached: Orange and Brown Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This postgame Orange and Brown Talk Podcast breaks down Buffalo’s 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday. Mary Kay Cabot checks in off the top to discuss with Doug Lesmerises what went wrong for the Browns and whether this teams someone to provide a kick in the pants.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin avoided giving the Indianapolis Colts bulletin-board material over hiring Jeff Saturday. "My opinion doesn’t matter," Tomlin said Tuesday about the Colts naming Saturday their interim head coach on Nov. 7, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night."
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)
It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting. 1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow. Ethan Pocic has done an...
Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
iheart.com
