Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
SFGate

CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin avoided giving the Indianapolis Colts bulletin-board material over hiring Jeff Saturday. "My opinion doesn’t matter," Tomlin said Tuesday about the Colts naming Saturday their interim head coach on Nov. 7, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night."
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting. 1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow. Ethan Pocic has done an...
Cleveland.com

Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
iheart.com

NFL Giants, Jets Lose; UCONN Men, Women Win; NBA Knicks Lose, Nets Win

In the NFL Sunday, the Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 31-18. Giants QB Daniel Jones was 27 for 44 for 341 yards a touchdown and 2 interceptions. The Jets lost to the Patriots 10-3. Jets QB Zach Wilson was 9 for 22 for 77 yards. Patriots QB Mac Jones was 23 for 27 for 246 yards.

