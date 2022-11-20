ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

OSU QB commit Zane Flores, Gretna come up short in Nebraska Class A title game

Oklahoma State quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout Zane Flores was less than two minutes away from ending his high school career with a Nebraska Class A State Championship on Monday night. After leading the Dragons (12-1) to a quick go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Omaha (Neb.) Westside responded to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Warriors won. 43-41, to claim the title in the state's largest classification.
GRETNA, NE
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask...
247Sports

Oklahoma State athletics launches NIL marketplace by Opendorse

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s Name, Image and Likeness marketplace powered by Opendorse is now live. The marketplace makes it easier than ever for fans and potential name, image and likeness partners to browse and connect with OSU student-athletes by visiting okstate.com/marketplace. The marketplace is sortable by individual student-athlete name and by team.
STILLWATER, OK
Raleigh News & Observer

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
PITTSBURGH, PA

