Did Brent Venables buy himself time with Oklahoma’s Bedlam win?
Winning in Bedlam has put out the fire on a rough first season for Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Sometimes, you only have to beat your team’s big in-state rival to silence the critics just a bit. That is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners...
Oklahoma on the rise in updated Big 12 power rankings after big Bedlam win
Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a pretty good Oklahoma State team. The Cowboys may have been reeling of late, but they had their starting quarterback, and he seemed well enough for the Pokes to have him drop back to pass 80 times and throw 67 passes.
Oklahoma lands projection for JUCO DB Kendel Dolby
Oklahoma’s big recruiting weekend against Oklahoma State has the potential to pay major dividends for them in the long run. A mix of current Sooner commits and other prospects descended upon Norman on Saturday night. The list was over 20 deep, with some surprise visitors showing up last minute as well.
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
OSU QB commit Zane Flores, Gretna come up short in Nebraska Class A title game
Oklahoma State quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout Zane Flores was less than two minutes away from ending his high school career with a Nebraska Class A State Championship on Monday night. After leading the Dragons (12-1) to a quick go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Omaha (Neb.) Westside responded to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Warriors won. 43-41, to claim the title in the state's largest classification.
Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram
Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor. The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.
Look: Steve Young Was Not Happy On ESPN Tonight
Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Steve Young was not happy with his co-worker's comment on Monday evening. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took issue with Zach Wilson's lack of accountability. He blamed Wilson's failure to accept responsibility on his upbringing. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend
The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.
Michigan State tunnel fight: Spartans players charged for brawl
The single tunnel at Michigan Stadium has been an issue a few times over the years, but never more so after the Wolverines' win over Michigan State. A fight broke out in the tunnel when several MSU players attacked their opponents. An investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department ...
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
The Bears' first home sellout since 2013 helped Cal get its first home Big Game victory since 2008
TMZ.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Claims He Broke TV During 'SNF' Game, Followers Call BS
9:34 AM PT -- Internet sleuths are callin' BS on Hardman's story ... claiming the wideout may have used an app to trick his followers into believing he actually broke his flat-screen. The image Hardman tweeted looks a whole lot like a YouTube video that you can put on your...
Yardbarker
Did Chiefs' Mecole Hardman get busted for pretending to break TV during game?
Injured Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was watching his team's thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night, and he appears to have tried to troll social media by pretending to break his TV. Hardman sent out a series of tweets during the game...
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.
Oklahoma State athletics launches NIL marketplace by Opendorse
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s Name, Image and Likeness marketplace powered by Opendorse is now live. The marketplace makes it easier than ever for fans and potential name, image and likeness partners to browse and connect with OSU student-athletes by visiting okstate.com/marketplace. The marketplace is sortable by individual student-athlete name and by team.
Colin Cowherd Compares Current College Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes
The one consensus surrounding the upcoming NFL draft is that it will be rich in quarterbacks. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis...all will be well-positioned to take on prominent NFL roles by this time next season. A quarterback worth keeping an eye on for 2024, however, is Caleb Williams ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Unbeatens Nevada, Kansas State clash in Cayman Islands
Nevada and Kansas State will put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cayman
