Henderson County, TX

Teenager reported missing from Henderson County found safe

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Sophia Flores was found safe in Henderson County, Gun Barrel City police reported.

Chief Williams commended Investigator John Pollard with the GBCPD.

MABANK, Texas ( KETK ) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around 110 to 120 pounds.

Officials said that Flores is missing from Mabank and thought to be in Henderson or the surrounding areas.

If you have information, authorities ask that you contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Gun Barrel City Police Department.

ken santos
6d ago

🙏😔,,if you are able to,you really need to contact family,,if you are scared for some reason of them! go to the police and tell them your story.THE STREETS IS NO PLACE TO BE.

Susan Docken
6d ago

🙏 Prayers that you are Ok. Please contact a friend, a teacher or go to a church. Please let someone know where you are, and please be safe. 🙏

