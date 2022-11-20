Teenager reported missing from Henderson County found safe

UPDATE: Sophia Flores was found safe in Henderson County, Gun Barrel City police reported.

Chief Williams commended Investigator John Pollard with the GBCPD.

MABANK, Texas ( KETK ) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around 110 to 120 pounds.

Officials said that Flores is missing from Mabank and thought to be in Henderson or the surrounding areas.

If you have information, authorities ask that you contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Gun Barrel City Police Department.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.