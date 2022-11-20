Thor star Chris Hemsworth, 39, is known for being extremely fit and enduring impossible physical tests, but after his show, Limitless, premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 16, the actor revealed he is taking a hiatus. “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.’ I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude,” Chris told Vanity Fair. He also shared that the docuseries was the catalyst for his decision to put a pause on work. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said.

