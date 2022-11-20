Among those quite happy with the re-installment of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO was exhibition giant, AMC’s Adam Aron, who took to Twitter in the wake of the news exclaiming, “Based on box office grosses, Disney is the biggest film maker of any movie studio. Bob Iger coming back to again lead Disney as its CEO is a big deal. Let me shout this from the mountain top. I have the absolute highest respect for Bob Iger.” Former Disney boss Bob Chapek was known for eventizing the studio’s streaming service Disney+ to the point where he went theatrical day-and-date on several...

2 DAYS AGO