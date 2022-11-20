Read full article on original website
Related
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020.
Zounds! Disney Plus is down to $80 in this Black Friday deal — act fast while it lasts
Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services for kid-friendly TV, and your one-stop shop for everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic — content the whole family can enjoy. Whether you're ready to laugh, cry, or learn, Disney Plus has something for everyone. Disney Plus...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is “Filled With Optimism” About 2023, Despite Potential Recession Impact
The last few years have been unusual for The Walt Disney Company, as they have been for many companies worldwide. As Disney continues to work on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic closures, it has also been navigating the growth of Disney+ and other streaming platforms along with the launch of a new cruise ship and many changes to the Disney parks.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
Disney's Boomerang CEO Has Little Time and Lots to Do
Bob Iger has a long list of things to do in the next two years at Disney. His priorities are becoming clear.
Bob Iger Returns to Disney With a Hefty Pay Package
As the largest entertainment company in the world, the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report comes with the accompanying high executive salaries or, in the case of outgoing ones, exit payments -- during the 15 years that he spent leading the company, chief executive Bob Iger reached a net worth of around $350 million.
Did Someone Save Disney’s Life Last Night? Behind Bob Iger’s Stunning CEO Return & What’s Next For Media Giant
Many Disney employees woke up this morning trying to make sense of a surreal Sunday night that some say felt like a dream. The Hollywood spectacle couldn’t have been scripted any better. As top Disney executives were filing into the Dodger Stadium hospitality tent for Elton John’s final North American concert, which streamed live on Disney+, news broke of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as Disney CEO. The jaw-dropping move sent Disney shares soaring and industry tongues wagging, but it also raises some thorny questions for the media giant despite the familiar hand taking the controls. Chapek was expected to be at...
Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure
Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup. The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
Twitter Is Celebrating The End Of Bob Chapek’s Reign At Disney Like We’re In The Ewok Village Scene In Return Of The Jedi
Bob Iger is back at Disney, Bob Chapek is gone, and it seems basically everybody is very happy to hear it.
AMC CEO Adam Aron Extols Return Of Bob Iger To Disney: “Let Me Shout This From The Mountain Top”
Among those quite happy with the re-installment of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO was exhibition giant, AMC’s Adam Aron, who took to Twitter in the wake of the news exclaiming, “Based on box office grosses, Disney is the biggest film maker of any movie studio. Bob Iger coming back to again lead Disney as its CEO is a big deal. Let me shout this from the mountain top. I have the absolute highest respect for Bob Iger.” Former Disney boss Bob Chapek was known for eventizing the studio’s streaming service Disney+ to the point where he went theatrical day-and-date on several...
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers
If Bob Iger’s return to Disney — and Bob Chapek’s defenestration — is almost universally celebrated at Disney headquarters in Burbank, California, it is nevertheless a stark acknowledgement that the Mouse House is no longer bulletproof in the zero-sum streaming wars. When Iger stepped down as chief executive officer in February 2020, handing the reigns to his handpicked successor, the pandemic was mere weeks away from spurring a global shutdown. (Iger remained chairman and officially retired from Disney at the end of 2021. In announcing his return, the Disney board noted that Iger’s current tenure would conclude after two years.) Managing...
Star Wars Fans Believe Bob Iger’s Disney Return will Once Again Ruin Franchise
The Walt Disney Company is seeing a drastic change in leadership after it was revealed that former CEO Bob Iger is returning to the company, replacing current CEO Bob Chapek. When you think about it, Iger's surprising return spells great things for Disney as a whole, especially after the company's quarterly report revealed that the House of Mouse suffered its lowest share prices in two years. On top of that, Disney was also hit with an operating loss of $1.47 billion on Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.
Kareem Daniel Exits Disney As Bob Iger Sets Restructuring Of Media And Entertainment Distribution Division
Kareem Daniel is exiting Disney as head of its Media and Entertainment Distribution division, one day after the ouster of CEO Bob Chapek. Newly reappointed CEO Bob Iger disclosed the news in a letter to employees this afternoon (read it in full below). Iger said he has tasked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to design “a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs.” That initiative, he added, “will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.” Walden, Bergman and Pitato are chairs of Disney General Entertainment Content, Disney Studios...
Opinion: I wouldn't bet against Bob Iger's return to Disney
"Few executives have had either the resume, or the cultural closeness to a company they did not found, that Iger had with Disney. So if anyone was truly surprised, they were taking delusion pills -- and they don't really know Bob Iger," writes Bill Carter.
Iger announces first big moves in new tenure as Disney CEO: Restructuring and departure of Chapek right hand Kareem Daniel
Kareem Daniel, Disney's head of media and entertainment — and right hand to now-departed CEO Bob Chapek — is out at the company. CEO Bob Iger announced Daniel's departure in a memo to employees, along with a "new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs."
Disney Stock Falters On Day 2 Of Bob Iger Reboot As Investors Gauge Impact Of CEO Shuffle
Disney stock faded more than 1% on the second day of Bob Iger’s return engagement as CEO, reflecting investors’ divergent outlooks on the media giant’s prospects Shares in the Dow component finished at $96.21, down 1.4% on more than twice the normal trading volume. The downbeat session made Disney one of the few laggards in the media sector during an overall up day for the broader market. Iger’s stunning return to the company he led as CEO from 2005 and 2020, replacing Bob Chapek after an up-and-down two-and-a-half years has heartened many employees at the company as well as investors. The stock...
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists
With a struggling streaming segment and a C-suite shakeup, Disney’s as tumultuous as ever. Thus, the billion-dollar question must be asked: As a boomerang CEO returns, could a Netflix buyout be in the works?. You’ve heard of Return of the Jedi, but what about “Return of the CEO”? An...
