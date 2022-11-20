Read full article on original website
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
CHICAGO (3-8) at NEW YORK JETS (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 4 1/2 AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 4-6-1; Jets 6-4-0
Inside Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence ‘Exceptional’ Season; Dallas vs. Giants Injury Update
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is quietly building a productive season. ... but you have to lose very closely to notice it. And why? In part because teammate Micah Parsons is building his own productive season ... loudly. The Cowboys boast a 7-3 record, and much of the defensive...
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson’s Lack of Success
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' top wide receiver Diontae Johnson hasn't caught more than five passes in a game since Kenny Pickett stepped in at halftime of Week 3. The team is now 11 weeks into the regular season, and still, Johnson has yet to catch a touchdown. But the reasoning remains that he isn't available.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
Jonathan Gannon on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He does things that other guys can’t do.’
PHILADELPHIA - No prompting needed. When Jonathan Gannon took to the podium Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles defensive coordinator already had the name holstered. "Big challenge coming in this week with Green Bay and A-Rod [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], and we'll be excited to play on Sunday Night Football," Gannon said.
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Did the 49ers find Fool’s Gold in Mexico City?
Jimmy Garoppolo had one the best games of his career. He threw for four touchdowns and 228 yards, with a 69 percent completion rate. Not only did he avoid throwing an interception for the third game in a row, which he has never done before, but he didn't have any would-be interceptions dropped by the opposing defense for the second straight game. George Kittle had four catches for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Deebo Samuel had 94 combined yards and a long touchdown run. Brandon Aiyuk had just two catches, but both were for touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 106 combined yards. Elijah Mitchell had 59 rushing yards on just 9 carries. The 49ers offensive line didn't allow a single sack. The 49ers defense shut the Cards out in the second half. It was a total annihilation, as the 49ers caged the Cards and threw away the key.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense
Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
