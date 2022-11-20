ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings vs. Cowboys Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 11

By Will Ragatz
 3 days ago

Follow along as Minnesota and Dallas battle each other at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Time for football.

The 6-3 Cowboys are in Minnesota for the NFL's game of the week, set to take on an 8-1 Vikings team that has won seven games in a row by eight points or fewer. There are major seeding implications on the line. After the Eagles won on Sunday, the Vikings need a win to keep pace in their push for the No. 1 seed. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need a win to stay alive in the NFC East race.

This should be a fun one. It's two heavyweight teams in the conference, both featuring star players up and down their rosters.

When the Vikings have the ball, all eyes will continue to be on Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, who needs 89 yards to take the lead over Tyreek Hill in this season's receiving race — and would break Randy Moss's record for the most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons. Jefferson should see plenty of Trevon Diggs, who was a first-team All-Pro with 11 interceptions a year ago. Another matchup to watch is Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw against Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

When the Cowboys have the ball, look for them to feed Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the ground. Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is making his first career start, so keep an eye on No. 23.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates and analysis from inside the stadium.

Final Score: Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Read the recap here.

Third quarter

Cowboys 37, Vikings 3

8:15 — An Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown makes it 37-3. Yeesh.

11:01 — This is a complete and utter beatdown. Kirk Cousins has been sacked two more times, bringing the total to five on the day. The offensive line is getting destroyed.

Cowboys 30, Vikings 3

12:32 — The Vikings aren't coming back this time. Dallas opens the second half with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tony Pollard. Jordan Hicks was in coverage.

Second quarter

Cowboys 23, Vikings 3

0:00 — Brett Maher hits a 60-yarder.

Cowboys 20, Vikings 3

1:43 — The Vikings' winning streak is in major jeopardy. For the second straight week, they've fallen down by 17 points. The Cowboys just scored on a Dak Prescott pass to Tony Pollard, and they get the ball to start the second half.

Cowboys 13, Vikings 3

5:31 — The Cowboys add to their lead with a long Brett Maher field goal. The Vikings will need to mount another double-digit comeback if they're going to win this game. And they may have to do it without Darrisaw, who is being evaluated for another concussion.

14:20 — Christian Darrisaw was beaten for a sack, the second of the game to come from his side.

First quarter

Cowboys 10, Vikings 3

1:26 — Behind some nice runs and a couple targets against rookie Andrew Booth Jr., the Cowboys take the lead. Ezekiel Elliott punched it in on third and goal from a yard out.

Cowboys 3, Vikings 3

6:39 — The Vikings drove downfield, but T.J. Hockenson dropped a potential touchdown and Minnesota had to settle for a short field goal.

Cowboys 3, Vikings 0

10:22 — The Cowboys open the scoring with a short field goal. The Vikings' defense stepped up.

13:44 — Not a great start for the Vikings. On the third play of the game, Kirk Cousins was rolling right when Micah Parsons got to him for a strip sack. Cowboys take over with great field position.

