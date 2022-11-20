Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Taylor is on his first G League assignment of the year.

The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday that they are assigning forward Terry Taylor to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Taylor has played in just four of the Pacers last ten games, and he has played under 12 minutes in total in that span. With Indiana having an off day on Sunday and the Mad Ants playing Sunday night, it made sense to send Taylor to the G League to get some game reps in.

The Mad Ants play at 5 p.m. Eastern Time against the Cleveland Charge. Per the Mad Ants, Taylor will play for them on Sunday night.

The two-year veteran spent time with Fort Wayne last season and averaged 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game during 14 Showcase Cup games. He was terrific for the G League club, which played a part in Taylor being promoted to a two-way contract midseason last year.

This is Taylor's first G League assignment of the season. He played well last night for the Pacers in a win over the Magic .

"He was impactful," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Taylor after the game. The young forward had an impressive preseason . "If you play him for short minutes, you've got a guy that's going to go in and play his minutes and be in the absolute right places all the time."

Indiana takes on Orlando again on Monday night, so Taylor may return to the NBA team for that game. The Mad Ants play in Indianapolis on Tuesday, so with no travel involved, it's possible the skilled rebounder could have another G League assignment later this week.